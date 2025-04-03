Chipotle Nationals 2025: Prolific Prep (California) vs Long Island Lutheran (New York) boys basketball live updates
The 16th Annual Chipotle Nationals resume on Thursday with our four quarterfinal games. In our first game of the day, 6-seed Prolific Prep take on the 3-seed Long Island Lutheran. High School on SI will be updating throughout the game.
Prolific Prep (California) (34-5) is making their fifth appearance at Chipotle Nationals and is seeking their first national title in school history.
Long Island Lutheran (New York) (24-6) is making their third appearance at Chipotle Nationals and is seeking their first national title in school history.
(Keep refreshing page for LIVE game updates)
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
Final
Prolific Prep
Long Island Lutheran
PREGAME
The Chipotle Nationals quarterfinal matchup between Prolific Prep (California) and Long Island Lutheran (New York) is scheduled to tip off at 2:00 p.m. Watch the game LIVE on ESPNU
You can also watch the game LIVE here:
Prolific Prep Starting Lineup: Winters Grady, Niko Bundalo, Darryn Peterson, Seven Spurlock, Obinna Ekezie Jr.
Long Island Lutheran Starting Lineup: Kiyan Anthony, Kayden Mingo, Dylan Mingo, MJ Madison, Nico Onyekwere
1ST QUARTER
We are underway
MJ Madison (Long Island Lutheran) starts the scoring with a 3-point field goal... 3-0 LuHi
Seven Spurlock (Prolific Prep) gets on the board with a mid-range floater... 3-2