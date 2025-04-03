High School

Chipotle Nationals 2025: Prolific Prep (California) vs Long Island Lutheran (New York) boys basketball live updates

The 16th Annual Chipotle Nationals resume on Thursday with our four quarterfinal games. In our first game of the day, 6-seed Prolific Prep take on the 3-seed Long Island Lutheran. High School on SI will be updating throughout the game.

Ross Van De Griek

Prolific Prep (California) (34-5) is making their fifth appearance at Chipotle Nationals and is seeking their first national title in school history.

Long Island Lutheran (New York) (24-6) is making their third appearance at Chipotle Nationals and is seeking their first national title in school history.

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

Final

Prolific Prep

Long Island Lutheran

PREGAME

The Chipotle Nationals quarterfinal matchup between Prolific Prep (California) and Long Island Lutheran (New York) is scheduled to tip off at 2:00 p.m. Watch the game LIVE on ESPNU

You can also watch the game LIVE here:

Prolific Prep Starting Lineup: Winters Grady, Niko Bundalo, Darryn Peterson, Seven Spurlock, Obinna Ekezie Jr.

Long Island Lutheran Starting Lineup: Kiyan Anthony, Kayden Mingo, Dylan Mingo, MJ Madison, Nico Onyekwere

1ST QUARTER

We are underway

MJ Madison (Long Island Lutheran) starts the scoring with a 3-point field goal... 3-0 LuHi

Seven Spurlock (Prolific Prep) gets on the board with a mid-range floater... 3-2

