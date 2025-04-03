Chipotle Nationals 2025: Wasatch Academy (Utah) vs Columbus (Florida) boys basketball live updates
The 16th Annual Chipotle Nationals resume on Thursday with four quarterfinal games. Our final game of the day features the 9-seed Wasatch Academy (Utah) Tigers taking on the 1-seed Columbus (Florida) Explorers. High School on SI will be providing live coverage throughout the game.
Wasatch Academy (Utah) reached the quarterfinals following their 75-57 win over IMG Academy (Florida) in the opening round on Wednesday night.
Columbus (Florida) is seeking their first national title and are making their second appearance in program history.
(Keep refreshing page for LIVE game updates)
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
Final
Wasatch Academy
Columbus
PREGAME
The 16th Annual Chipotle Nationals quarterfinal game between Wasatch Academy (Utah) and Columbus (Florida) will tip-off at 8:00 p.m.