Chipotle Nationals 2025: Wasatch Academy (Utah) vs IMG Academy (Florida) boys basketball live updates

The 16th Annual Chipotle Nationals get underway on Wednesday night with two games. The second game features the 9-seed Wasatch Academy (Utah) Tigers taking on the 8-seed IMG Academy (Florida) Ascenders. The winner of this game will take on the 1-seed Columbus Explorers in the quarterfinals on Thursday night. High School on SI will be providing full coverage throughout the game.

Ross Van De Griek

Darius Acuff Jr. of IMG Academy goes up for a shot against Don Bosco Prep in the Fifth-Place game of the City of Palms Classic on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers. Don Bosco Prep won 96-92.
Darius Acuff Jr. of IMG Academy goes up for a shot against Don Bosco Prep in the Fifth-Place game of the City of Palms Classic on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers. Don Bosco Prep won 96-92.

Wasatch Academy (Utah) (25-4) will be making its fifth appearance at the Chipotle Nationals and is seeking its first national title in program history.

IMG Academy (Florida) (21-7) will be making its seventh appearance at the Chipotle Nationals and is seeking its second national title in program history (2019).

The 16th Annual Chipotle Nationals opening round game between Wasatch Academy (Utah) and IMG Academy (Florida) will tip-off at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Wasatch Academy Starting Lineup: Isiah Harwell, Mariano Manciel, Katrelle Harmon, Junior County, Augustine Ekwe

IMG Academy Starting Lineup: Jermal Jones Jr, Darius Acuff Jr, Felipe Quinones, Kareem Stagg, Sadiq White

1ST QUARTER

Isiah Harwell (Wasatch Academy) starts the scoring... 3-0 Wasatch

Sadiq White (IMG Academy) gets the Ascenders on the board... 3-2

Ross Van De Griek
ROSS VAN DE GRIEK

Ross Van De Griek has been a high school sports writer covering the state of Florida since 2021. Ross also has been scouting high school basketball and Grassroots Basketball across the Southeast Region since 2022. Ross has been covering basketball and recruiting for High School on SI since August 2024. He has collaborated with Next Up Sports, Prep Hoops, and On The Radar Hoops throughout his scouting career. You can follow him on X @rossvdg14 or reach him via email rossvdg14@gmail.com for story ideas.

