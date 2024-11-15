High School

Comparing The Top 10 Alabama/Georgia High School Football Coaching Salaries

We take a look at the Top 10 salaries of head coaches from the Peach State and Yellowhammer State

Thompson coach Mark Freeman against Auburn during the AHSAA 7A State Football Championship game at Jordan Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Wednesday November 30, 2022. Thompson38 / Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK

When thinking about some of the top high school football talent and programs in the nation, one does not have to look any further than the Southeast United States.

Many folks know Florida as a hub for plenty of the talented players on the field, but when it comes to the states that pay their head coaches, you have to venture beyond the Sunshine State.

Neighboring Alabama and Georgia feature some of the highest paid high school head football coaches throughout the country. Ever wondered which coaches are the highest paid in the Southeast?

We take a look at the Top 10 coaching salaries of head coaches from the Peach State and Yellowhammer State:

TOP 10 ALABAMA HIGH SCHOOL COACHING SALARIES

(Salaries according to al.com)

1. Mark Freeman, Thompson: $162,054.61

2. Patrick Nix, Phenix City Central: $155,100

3. Josh Floyd, Hewitt-Trussville: $151,207.36

4. Keith Etheredge, Auburn: $148,588.70

5. Robert Evans, Vestavia Hills: $145,341

6. Bryan Moore, Opelika: $141,279

7. Ben Blackmon, Enterprise: $139,957.32

8. Shane McComb, Oak Mountain: $136,365.22

9. Bert Browne, Albertville: $127,393

10. Christopher Chad McGehee, James Clemens: $125,726.58

TOP 10 GEORGIA HIGH SCHOOL COACHING SALARIES

(Salaries according to X/@NWGaFootball)

1. Joey King, Carrollton: $225,007

2. John Reid, Rome: $185,655

3. Josh Niblett, Gainesville: $173,836

4. Bryant Appling, Buford: $167,560

5. Shelton Felton, Valdosta: $148,015

6. Sean Calhoun, Colquitt County: $148,015

7. Roger Holmes, Dublin: $138,750

8. Kit Carpenter, Dalton: $133,152

9. Bryan Slack, Cook: $129,876

10. Kevin Smith, Perry: $129,848

