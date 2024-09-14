Ever seen a 285-pound high school football QB? Now you have
Weighing 285 pounds, Jared Lorenzen was the heaviest quarterback to play pro football in the NFL.
Meet Kyren Eleby, the 6-foot-2, 285-pound starting quarterback for the St. Louis University High School Junior Billikens in Missouri.
Just a junior, Eleby is bigger than all of the linemen blocking for him except his "little" brother — 6-foot-1, 300-pound sophomore Kaiden — and when he takes off running from the shotgun, tacklers aim low.
He told KSDK-TV reporter Corey Miller that he put on a lot of weight during COVID, but he didn't let that stop him from playing quarterback, which he's been doing since he was 5.
"My brothers play it, I play it, and I'm good at it," he says:
His older brother, Kaleb Eleby, starred at Pattonville High School in Missouri, throwing for 9,735 yards and 95 touchdowns before becoming the starting quarterback for Western Michigan.
Another older brother, senior Kameron Eleby, has been getting starting quarterback reps at Pattonville since his freshman year.
Through three games as a junior in 2024, Kyren Eleby has completed 50 of 90 passes for 553 yards and three touchdowns. He's rushed for 42 yards and another score.
"We were playing up in Chicago in Week 1 and they hit him low," coach Adam Cruz told KSDK-TV. "And he says 'Coach, they're hitting me low.' I'm like, 'Buddy, I would.'"
Here he is slinging a pass downfield during 7-on-7 action over the summer:
As a sophomore last year, Kyren Eleby backed up senior quarterback Marco Sansone, who's now at Bucknell.
He finished his sophomore year with 132 yards passing and a touchdown, plus 46 yards on the ground with a touchdown.
Among his targets in 2023 was Ryan Wingo, star wide receiver who's now thriving as a freshman for the Texas Longhorns.
Next up for Kyren and Kaiden Eleby and SLU is Lutheran of Charles and the Junior Bills try to reach .500 through four games.
