Football Manager 2024: Sugar Daddy Clubs, Different Owner Types

Clubs with “Rich Benefactors” can fall into four different categories in Football Manager 2024.

Barnaby Lane, Tom Gott

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is a "Foreground" owner in FM24.
PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is a "Foreground" owner in FM24. / IMAGO/Italy Photo Press

Knowing the type of club owner you’re dealing with can be crucial to getting the most out of your Football Manager 2024 save.

Clubs fortunate enough to have what were once affectionately called “Sugar Daddies”—now officially labelled “Rich Benefactors”—generally fall into four very different categories. It’s important to understand what you’re signing up for before putting pen to paper.

Here’s a breakdown of the four types of “Rich Benefactors,” along with some examples of each.

Foreground

If you’re after a big-spending save, you’ll want a “Foreground” owner.

These are the proprietors willing to splash out on virtually everything connected to the club. Think of the likes of PSG and Manchester City—perfect examples of this type in action.

Background

“Background” owners are a bit more reserved than “Foreground” ones. They’ll make sure the club remains financially stable but aren’t ones to splash the cash indiscriminately.

You’ll typically be rewarded for promotions or improving the club’s reputation—that’s when the bigger signings start to become possible.

Underwriter

“Underwriter” owners are fairly common. They’ll clear debts and provide a small initial cash injection, but after that, you’re largely on your own—your budget will depend almost entirely on on-field success and player sales.

If things start to go wrong, they may step in with investment to keep you afloat.

Underwriter (Expects Returns)

If your “Underwriter” expects a return, they’ll aim to recoup the money they invested to clear your debts once funds start coming in.

It’s a tighter save than any other, as you won’t be handed a large budget until your existing debts have been repaid.

Football Manager 2024 Foreground Clubs

Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour.
Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour. / Getty/Tom Jenkins
  • Manchester City (England)
  • Newcastle United (England)
  • Paris Saint-Germain (France)
  • Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia)
  • Al Ittihad (Saudi Arabia)
  • Al Nassr (Saudi Arabia)
  • Al Ahli (Saudi Arabia)
  • LAFC (USA)
  • LA Galaxy (USA)
  • Toronto FC (USA)
  • Atlanta United (USA)
  • Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine)

Football Manager 2024 Background Clubs

Rob McElhenney. Ryan Reynolds
Wrexham o-owners Rob McElhenney (left) and Ryan Reynolds are "Background" owners in FM24. / IMAGO/Colorsport
  • Wolverhampton Wanderers (England)
  • Sunderland (England)
  • Hull (England)
  • Birmingham (England)
  • Oxford United (England)
  • Wrexham (England)
  • Salford (England)
  • AFC Fylde (England)
  • Olympiacos (Greece)
  • AEK (Greece)
  • PAOK (Greece)
  • Yokohama F-Marinos (Japan)
  • Kashima (Japan)
  • G-Osaka (Japan)
  • Urawa (Japan)
  • Utrecht (Netherlands)
  • Famalicão (Portugal)
  • Belenenses (Portugal)
  • Al Shabab (Saudi Arabia)
  • Al Ettifaq (Saudi Arabia)
  • Queen's Park (Scotland)
  • Clyde (Scotland)
  • Galatasaray (Turkiye)
  • Fenerbahçe (Turkiye)
  • Beşiktas (Turkiye)
  • Trabzonspor (Turkiye)
  • Chicago Fire (USA)

Football Manager 2024 Underwriter Clubs

Todd Boehly attending a Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge.
Todd Boehly is the figurehead of Chelsea's ownership group. / IMAGO/IPS
  • ATM (Brazil)
  • BOT (Brazil)
  • BRA (Brazil)
  • CEC (Brazil)
  • Chelsea (England)
  • Aston Villa (England)
  • West Ham (England)
  • Fulham (England)
  • Everton (England)
  • Brentford (England)
  • Leicester (England)
  • Bournemouth (England)
  • Leeds (England)
  • Southampton (England)
  • Sheffield United (England)
  • Watford (England)
  • Norwich (England)
  • West Brom (England)
  • Middlesbrough (England)
  • Blackburn (England)
  • Swansea (England)
  • Sheffield Wednesday (England)
  • Stoke (England)
  • Coventry (England)
  • Bristol City (England)
  • Huddersfield (England)
  • Ipswich (England)
  • Preston (England)
  • Millwall (England)
  • QPR (England)
  • Cardiff (England)
  • Plymouth (England)
  • Derby (England)
  • Rotherham (England)
  • Reading (England)
  • Bolton (England)
  • Portsmouth (England)
  • Charlton (England)
  • Peterborough (England)
  • Bristol Rovers (England)
  • MK Dons (England)
  • Fleetwood (England)
  • Stockport (England)
  • Crawley (England)
  • Dag & Red (England)
  • York (England)
  • Ebbsfleet (England)
  • Dorking (England)
  • South Shields (England)
  • Brackley (England)
  • Spennymoor (England)
  • Chorley (England)
  • Gloucester (England)
  • Buxton (England)
  • Rennes (France)
  • OGC Nice (France)
  • Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)
  • RB Leipzig (Germany)
  • Wolfsburg (Germany)
  • Hoffenheim (Germany)
  • Vitesse (Netherlands)
  • Ross County (Scotland)
  • Queen of the South (Scotland)
  • Alloa (Scotland)
  • Damm (Spain)
  • Seattle Sounders (USA)
  • NYCFC (USA)

Football Manager 2024 Underwriter (Expects Returns) Clubs

Dmitry Rybolovlev
Dmitry Rybolovlev (L) is the owner of AS Monaco. / Getty
  • Monaco (France)
  • Nantes (France)
  • Estoril Praia (Portugal)

Barnaby Lane
Tom Gott
