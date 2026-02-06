High School Field Hockey Rules Change in 2026: Mouthguards, Penalty Corners See Major Updates
High school field hockey will see several rule changes in 2026 after the NFHS Board of Directors approved recommendations from the Field Hockey Rules Committee following its January meeting in Indianapolis.
The updates focus primarily on player safety, fair play, and consistent officiating, with adjustments to mouthguard standards and penalty corner procedures headlining the changes.
“These rule changes reflect the committee’s continued commitment to player safety, fair play, and consistent officiating,” said Monica Maxwell, NFHS director of sports and liaison to the Field Hockey Rules Committee.
Below is a breakdown of the most important updates for the upcoming season.
Player Equipment
New language in Rule 1-6-1 clarifies standards for mouth protectors to ensure they provide protection without creating unnecessary risk. Key changes:
Mouthguards must:
- Serve a clear protective purpose for the teeth and mouth.
- Not include attachments that don’t contribute to safety.
- Not contain features that could pose a health risk or danger to the wearer or other players.
The goal is to eliminate unsafe or decorative attachments while reinforcing proper equipment standards at all levels.
Penalty Corners
Several updates aim to improve consistency and accountability during one of the most critical moments of play.
Substitution rules (Rule 4-4-3):
- New rules for substitutions before a penalty corner include:
- Ill or injured players
- Suspensions
- Disqualifications involving the defending goalkeeper
If the goalkeeper is suspended, the defending team must play short. A suspended or injured goalkeeper must be replaced by a properly equipped substitute goalkeeper.
Completion Criteria Changes (Rule 10-3-3):
If an attacker enters the circle early before the ball is played:
- The inserter must go beyond the center line, not the offending attacker as previously required.
NFHS officials said this adjustment simplifies enforcement and creates more consistent positioning before restarts.
Key Takeaways for Players and Coaches
- Clearer equipment standards reduce risk and confusion at pregame inspections.
- Penalty corner enforcement will be more consistent and easier to administer.
- Teams must be more disciplined during setups, especially on attacking entries into the circle.
A full listing of the 2026 field hockey rules changes will be available at NFHS.org under the Field Hockey section. The updated rules book will be released in print in late April and digitally via NFHS Digital.
According to the NFHS, 50,764 girls participated in high school field hockey at 1,768 schools nationwide during the 2024-25 season, underscoring the broad impact of these changes across the sport.