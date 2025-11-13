High School on SI Top 25 Girls Volleyball National Rankings – Nov. 13, 2025
While Texas, Arizona and California teams continue to impress in their battle for a national championship, six schools from the Midwest and South won state titles and solidified their standing in the High School on SI Top 25 Girls Volleyball National Rankings.
Hoosier powers claim Indiana state titles
In Indiana, Carroll swept Plainfield, 3-0, to win the Class 4A state championship and finish the season undefeated (36-0). The Chargers moved up one spot to No. 3 and remained in the running for the national championship.
Also, in the Hoosier State, No. 21 Roncalli (33-5) defeated Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger, 3-0, to win the Class 3A state championship.
Midwest squads also claim state crowns
In Ohio, Seton High of Cincinnati finished the season unbeaten (28-0) by sweeping Mentor, 3-0, and winning the Division I State Championship
In Missouri, No. 23 Lafayette (40-1) put the finishing touches on a stellar season by beating Lee’s Summit North to win the Class 5 championship.
Southern power prevails
Down South, Assumption (Louisville, 40-4) moved up a spot to No. 7 after beating Notre Dame Academy, 3-2, to win its third consecutive Kentucky High School Volleyball championship.
Winter Park became the second nationally ranked school from Florida to win a state championship when it defeated Plant for the Class 7A title. It was the Wildcats’ second consecutive championship.
Top-ranked and defending national champ, Byron Nelson (Trophy Club, 39-0), remained on course for another title after defeating sweeping Allen High, 3-0, in the Class 6A, Division 1 regional semifinals.
The rankings include teams affiliated with state high school athletic associations in the state they compete in or those allowed to play affiliate high schools in their home state and beyond.
Find the complete breakdown of the High School on SI Top 25 Girls Volleyball National Rankings below.
The rankings are compiled by SBLive reporter Jeff Gardenour based on research and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources across the nation. Reach Jeff on X @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com
1. Byron Nelson (Trophy Club, Texas) (39-0)
Last week: 1
The defending national champion Bobcats stretched their win streak to 75 matches by defeating sweeping Allen High, 3-0, in the 2025 UIL Texas Volleyball Class 6A, Division 1 regional semifinals. Ashlyn Seay had a whopping 21 kills and 16 digs, and Sophee Peterson, 14 digs and 49 assists, for BNHS.
2. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) (39-3)
Last week: 2
The Trailblazers beat Mater Dei, 3-1, for the 2025 CIF Southern Section Girls Volleyball Championship. Kendall Omoruyi had 12 kills and seven blocks to lead Sierra Canyon. The Trailblazers take on Mira Costa this week in Round 1 of the 2025 CIF State Girls Volleyball Championships.
3. Carroll (Fort Wayne, Ind.) (36-0)
Last week: 4
The Chargers swept Plainfield, 3-0, to win the 2025 IHSAA Class 4A state championship and finish the season undefeated. Leading Carroll were Sarah Stegall, 17 kills; Bailey Sinish, 17 kills and 11 digs; Cala Haffner, 13 digs; and Sophia Gisslen, 42 assists.
4. Xavier College Prep (Phoenix) (33-2)
Last week: 5
The defending AIA Class 6A state champs swept Red Mountain and Liberty by 3-0 scores to advance to the semifinals of the 2025 AIA State Girls Volleyball Championships. Tessa Larkin had 16 kills, four aces and two blocks against Liberty.
5. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California) (31-5)
Last week: 3
The Monarchs lost to Sierra Canyon, 3-1, in the 2025 CIF Southern Section Girls Volleyball Championship. Mater Dei takes on Redondo Union this week in Round 1 of the 2025 CIF State Girls Volleyball Championships.
6. Torrey Pines (San Diego) (37-4)
Last week: 6
The Falcons last week beat Coronado and Cathedral Catholic by 3-0 scores to win the 2025 CIF San Diego Section Volleyball Championship. Finley Krystkowiak had 12 kills, three block and 10 digs, Stella Delgadillo had four aces, and Emery Gonzales had 38 assists against Cathedral Catholic.
7. Assumption (Louisville) (40-4)
Last week: 8
The Rockets last week swept Mercy, Shelby Valley and Lexington Catholic by 3-0 scores and then defeated Notre Dame Academy, 3-2, to win their third consecutive 2025 Kentucky High School Volleyball championship.
8. Calvary Christian (Clearwater) (31-1)
Last week: 11
The Warriors finished their season with a 3-0 sweep of Lake Highland Prep (Orlando) to win the Class 3A state championship.
9. Winter Park (Fla.) (31-1)
Last week: 12
The Wildcats defeated Doral Academy, 3-0, and Tampa Plant, 3-1, to win their second consecutive Class 7A state championship. It marked the third straight time that Winter Park faced Plant for the championship. Isabel Incinelli had 18 kills, Amber McClain had 17 kills, Amelia Mancino had 14 kills and 15 digs, Sophia Stallworth had five blocks, Isabel Bertelsen had 21 digs, and Paige Lehman had 16 digs and 42 assists against Plant.
10. Benet Academy (Lisle, Illinois) (38-2)
Last week: 13
The Redwings last week beat St. Francis, 2-0, and then swept St. Francis and New Trier by 2-0 scores to advance to the semifinals of the 2025 IHSA High School Girls Volleyball playoffs. Brooklynne Brass had eight kills, three aces and seven digs; Ellie Stiernagle, 22 assists; Abby Lee, 10 digs; and Sophia Youssef, three blocks, against New Trier.
11. Harrisburg (S.D.) (31-2)
Last week: 14
The defending SDHSAA Class AA championship Tigers last week swept Watertown and Brookings by 3-0 scores. Gabi Zachariasen had 16 kills and 10 digs, and Josalyn Samuels had four aces and 30 assists to lead the way against Brookings. Harrisburg takes on Sturgis Brown this week in a play-in match of the Class AA State Tournament.
12. Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio) (31-4)
Last week: 15
The independent Texas power has concluded its season.
13. Alpharetta (Georgia) (38-2)
Last week: 9
The two-time defending Class 6A state champ Raiders last week were stunned by Walton, 3-1, in the 2025 GHSA Volleyball Class AAAAAA state championship match.
14. Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.) (31-3)
Last week: 7
The Monarchs last week swept Valley Christian and Saint Francis by 3-0 scores to win the 2025 Central Coast Section Open Division title. They play Redwood (20-9) in Round 1 of the 2025 CIF State Girls Volleyball Championships.
15. Seton High (Cincinnati) (28-0)
Last week: 18
The Saints finished the season unbeaten by sweeping Loveland and Mentor by 3-0 scores to win the 2025 OHSAA Girls Volleyball Division I State Championship. Nattie Slusher had 15 kills, Callie Combs had 12 kills and 10 digs, Charley Moeddel had three aces and four blocks, Grace Jones had 15 digs, Penelope Reisman had 12 digs and 14 assists, and Kirsten Kemper had 19 assists against Mentor.
16. Marymount (Los Angeles) (37-6)
Last week: 10
The Sailors take on Cathedral Catholic (28-8) this week in Round 1 of the 2025 CIF State Girls Volleyball Championships.
17. Marist (Chicago) (34-5)
Last week: 21
The defending IHSA Class 4A state champ Redhawks upended Mother McAuley and Normal Community by 2-0 scores to advance to this week’s Class 4A state semifinals.
18. Mother McAuley (Chicago) (34-5)
Last week: 16
The Mighty Macs last week defeated St. Laurence, 2-0, and then fell to Marist, 2-0, in the Class 4A Section Finals to end their season.
19. Divine Savior Holy Angels (Milwaukee, Wisc.) (44-4)
Last week: 17
DSHA last week beat Stevens Point, 3-0, and Waunakee by 3-0 scores to advance to the 2025 WIAA High School Girls Volleyball Division 1 championship match. DSHA then fell to Hamilton, 3-0, to end its season.
20. Rockford (Mich.) (44-1-1)
Last week: 19
Michigan’s top team last week swept Greenville and Lowell by 3-0 scores to end the regular season. The Rams then defeated Hudsonville, 3-0, in the Division 1 Regional Semifinals. Mallory Wandel had 16 kills, Liv Hosford had 12 kills and 10 digs, Kiley Manyen had 18 digs, and Izzie Delacher, 42 assists, against Hudsonville.
21. Roncalli (Indianapolis) (33-5)
Last week: 20
The Royals defeated Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger, 3-0, to win the 2025 IHSAA Class 3A state championship. Lydia Stahley had 19 kills, Lily Jones had 12 kills and three blocks, Reagan Turk had 17 digs, and Norah Bell, 33 assists, in the title match.
22. Sunrise Mountain (Peoria, Ariz.) (34-3)
Last week: 22
The Mustangs last week swept Buckeye and Canyon View by 2-0 scores to advance to the semifinals of the 2025 AIA State Girls Volleyball Championship.
23. Lafayette (Wildwood, Mo.) (40-1)
Last week: 23
The Lancers defeated Nixa and Lee’s Summit North by 3-1 scores to win the 2025 Missouri High School Girls Volleyball Class 5 championship. Shaye Witherspoon had 32 kills, four blocks and 12 digs; Aubrey Toti, 12 kills; Claire Ulrich, four aces and four blocks; Adayah Sievers and Peyton Dolly, five blocks each; Addy Wiese, 22 digs; Hailey Lowery, 12 digs and 27 assists; and Alexa Hastings, 12 assists, in the title match.
24. McGill-Toolen (Mobile, Ala.) (47-2)
Last week: 24
The Yellow Jackets beat Thompson, 25-20, 29-31, 25-21, 21-17, to win the Class 7A state championship – their fourth consecutive state title. They ended the season with an impressive 41-match win streak.
25. Southlake Carroll (Texas) (33-5)
Last week: 25
The Dragons swept Plano West and Flower Mound by 3-0 scores to advance to the 6A D2 state semifinals.
Honorable Mention:
Westfield (Ind.) (26-2, final)
Mansfield (Texas) (44-3, final)
Redondo Union (Redondo Beach, Calif.) (29-7)
Mercy (Farmington Hills, Mich.) (39-5-3)
Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.) (29-4, final)
Skyview (Nampa, Idaho) (30-6, final)
Northwest High (Waukee, Iowa) (38-1)
Lovett (Atlanta) (42-3, final)
Orangewood Christian School (Maitland, Fla.) (26-5, final)
Allen (Texas) (37-7, final)
James Wood High School (Winchester, Va.) (26-2)
Georgetown Day School (Washington, D.C.) (22-1, final)
Sandra Day O’Connor (Phoenix) (26-7, final)
Argyle (Texas) (37-3)
Norris (Firth, Neb.) (38-1, final)
Pleasant Valley (Iowa) (29-6, final)
Bishop O’Connell (Arlington, Va.) (22-3, final)
St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.) (33-5, final)
Corona del Sol (Tempe, Ariz.) 33-6
Prestonwood Christian (Plano, Texas) (34-5, final)
‘Iolani (Honolulu) (25-7, final)
Walton (Marietta, Ga.) (28-6, final)
Spring-Ford High (Royersford, Pa.) (29-0)
Dawson (Pearland, Texas) (41-4)
Tompkins (Katy, Texas) (39-5)
