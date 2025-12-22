California CIF-Southern Section Girls Basketball Top 25 Rankings - Dec. 22, 2025
Here are High School On SI's CIF-Southern Section girls basketball rankings for the week of Dec. 22.
The rankings will be released every Monday throughout the season.
PREVIOUS RANKINGS: Preseason | Dec. 1 | Dec. 8 | Dec. 15
1. ONTARIO CHRISTIAN (14-0 – 1st last week)
With Archbishop Mitty losing (and McKenna Woliczko not yet back from injury), Ontario Christian is currently the runaway No. 1 team in California. It blew out national powers Incarnate Word Academy (MO) and Riverdale Ridge (CO) last week for two of its best wins yet.
2. SIERRA CANYON (9-1 – 2nd)
The Trailblazers handled two out-of-state elites with room to spare by beating Incarnate Word Academy (MO) 59-48 and Riverdale Ridge (CO) 70-51 at HoopFest in Paradise. It's worth noting that Ontario Christian made considerably quicker work of both teams, but with Jerzy Robinson only recently back from an extended injury absence, Sierra Canyon will understandably need a bit of time to reach peak form.
3. ETIWANDA (7-1 – 4th)
This weekend will be time for all-state transfers Tess Oldenburg (Chino) and Jaylee Moore (Caruthers) to make their Etiwanda debuts, so look for the Eagles to take their usual post-winter break leap. They'll have a chance to earn some resume bullets this weekend at the Nike POA Holiday Classic.
4. CORONA CENTENNIAL (0-0 – 5th)
Centennial's rebuilt program makes its official debut this weekend with basketball fans even in other parts of the country paying close attention.
5. FAIRMONT PREP (5-5 – 6th)
There might not be a better team in all of high school girls basketball without a winning record than Fairmont Prep, which overcame a 61-28 loss to national No. 1 Long Island Lutheran to upset Mater Dei the next day at Nike TOC. The Huskies closed last week with a 60-55 loss to another nationally ranked program, Monsignor Scanlan (NY), and are the heavy favorites to finish strong on Monday against Mt. Zion Prep Academy (MD).
6. MATER DEI (7-2 – 3rd)
After an impressive 7-0 start to the season, Mater Dei had a disasterous start to the Nike TOC with upset losses of 59-56 to Bartlett (TN) and 63-48 to Fairmont Prep. It did bounce back to beat perennial Utah stalwart Lone Peak 58-43 on Saturday and looks to make a statement in Monday's finale against Newcastle (OK).
7. OAK PARK (8-3 – 7th)
Oak Park enters winter break with all three of its losses coming against top-six competition and wins including Sage Hill, Priory, Moreno Valley, Ventura, and Windward.
8. JSERRA (11-2 – 8th)
The Lions went 3-0 after a bye week, beating Dos Pueblos, Oaks Christian, and Camarillo. Saturday brings a star-studded matchup against Oak Park.
9. SAGE HILL (9-4 – 9th)
Sage Hill is in the second-from-top bracket among state association schools at the Nike TOC, and through three games, it's gone about how you'd expect. Entering the finals against fellow SoCal power Francis Parker, Sage Hill has beaten Marlborough 57-33, Mission Hills 62-53, and previously unbeaten Cherokee Trail – arguably the top team in Colorado – 68-66.
10. RANCHO CHRISTIAN (8-2 – 10th)
Senior Ebony Taylor-Smith and freshman Addison Archer are both averaging above 20 PPG after last week's romps in Ivy League play. Rancho Christian scored a combined 302 points against Heritage (Menifee), Temescal Canyon, and Roosevelt (Eastvale).
11. REDONDO UNION (7-2 – 12th)
This week brings Redondo a big chance to rise as it heads to the SoCal Holiday Prep Classic. It opens up against statewide No. 18 La Jolla Country Day with its only losses coming narrowly to Etiwanda and Carondelet.
12. VILLA PARK (12-1 – 13th)
In a surprise to absolutely no one, Villa Park and perennial Idaho heavyweight Coeur D'alene will meet on Monday in the Nike TOC's Dan Wiley Division finals. To get there, the Spartans took down Notre Dame Prep (AZ), Omaha Westside (NE), and reigning Colorado state champion Grandview. The championship game should be outstanding as Villa Park's balanced army of guards looks to take down a CDA team that depends overwhelmingly on G Brookeslee Colvin, the No. 36 prospect in the Class of 2027 per ESPN.
13. VALENCIA-VALENCIA (10-1 – 14th)
Last week brought Valencia's highest-ranking win yet, 54-46 over Ventura. This week brings another chance to rise with Bonita and statewide No. 18 Priory on deck.
14. VENTURA (9-2 – 11th)
Ventura's loss to Valencia was its first against lower-ranked competition this season, but only by a few spots. The Cougars' next foe is quite a noteworthy one – Kingdom Collegiate Academy (TX), which hasn't quite found its groove in the program's first season after a pause but has one of the most talented rosters in the country.
15. SAINT JOSEPH-LAKEWOOD (7-2 – 15th)
The Jesters made a statement in lopsided wins against Highland (AZ) and Rolling Hills Prep before coming up just short against Arizona heavyweight Higley in the Nike TOC semifinals. They look to claim third place in the Mike Desper Division on Monday with a win against Santa Margarita.
16. MORENO VALLEY (6-7 – 16th)
The Vikings are 1-2 at the Nike TOC entering the last round on Monday, but their one win was an impressive one, 54-44 over talented Douglass (OK).
17. BRENTWOOD (3-4 – 17th)
Brentwood crushed Murrieta Valley in its only game last week. It dives right back in on Friday facing unbeaten No. 21 Flintridge Prep.
18. LA SALLE (11-2 – 18th)
Another impressive week for La Salle, which put a hurting on Saugus and Holy Martyrs Armenian. It's the heavy favorite against Northview on Monday in round one of Glendora's tournament.
19. LYNWOOD (5-7 – 19th)
The Nike TOC hasn't exactly gone as hoped for Lynwood, which has lost all three of its games by double digits. But it's faced hard competition, including Pallotti (MD) and Highlands Ranch (CO).
20. ST. ANTHONY (9-2 – 20th)
Playing solid ball at the Nike TOC. St. Anthony is in the fifth place game on Monday after beating Hamilton (AZ) 62-49, losing 63-60 to Higley (AZ), and defeating Rolling Hills Prep 69-60.
21. FLINTRIDGE PREP (7-0 – 21st)
Unbeaten with a few wins over big-name opponents under its belt, Flintridge Prep can rise more in the next week with Brentwood and Leuzinger on deck.
22. BECKMAN (9-2 – 22nd)
The Patriots held off an upset bid from Summit, winning 51-42 in their only game last week. They'll face tough competition at Marina's Surf City Holiday Classic this weekend, including Mira Costa, King/Drew, and Troy.
23. SANTA MARGARITA (9-3 – 23rd)
Santa Margarita started with wins over Xavier College Prep (AZ) and Inderkum at the Nike TOC before falling narrowly to unbeaten Colorado foe Arapahoe in the semifinals. The Eagles have a showdown for third place in the Mike Desper Division against fellow top-25 Southern Section team Saint Joseph (Lakewood).
24. RIALTO (11-3 – 24th)
With only league play and some low-profile showcase games left in the regular season, Rialto might thoroughly dominate every game it plays until the playoffs. Last week it smoked Apple Valley 86-27 and Carter 76-26.
25. ESPERANZA (8-6 – 25th)
Esperanza takes a bye week before heading to Utah to face West and Pleasant Grove.
ON THE BUBBLE:
NORTH (TORRANCE), LOS OSOS, PORTOLA (IRVINE), OAK HILLS, ORANGE LUTHERAN, CLAREMONT, MIRA COSTA, MARLBOROUGH, WINDWARD, SAN CLEMENTE