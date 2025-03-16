High School

Highlights of Brayden Burries’ record-setting 44 points in California state championship

Only one person has ever scored more points in a CIF State final in California’s history, but Burries has the most points in an Open final — ever.

Tarek Fattal

Brayden Burries of Roosevelt soars in for a dunk during the California (CIF) State Open Division title game at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Brayden Burries of Roosevelt soars in for a dunk during the California (CIF) State Open Division title game at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. / Photo by Brian Kimoto

SACRAMENTO — Roosevelt senior Brayden Burries put on a show Saturday night at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

The 5-star shooting guard and 2025 McDonald’s All-American poured in 44 points on 15 of 22 shooting from the field, including 4 of 6 from the 3-point line and 10 of 12 from the free throw line. He also nabbed a team-high 12 rebounds.

The historic performance led Roosevelt to its first-ever CIF State Open Division title with a 80-60 win over Archbishop Riordan, completing the California treble — winning the Open Divisin section, regional and state crowns.

Burries’ 44 points is the Open Division final single-game scoring record. He also broke the record for field goals made in the Open final (10). The mark sits at second all-time — along with Alijah Arenas — for points in a CIF State final regardless of division.

Only one player has ever scored more. Tracy Murray poured in 64 points in the CIF State Division II final in 1989.

HIGHLIGHTS

Tarek Fattal, SBLive Sports
TAREK FATTAL

Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.

