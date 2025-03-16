Highlights of Brayden Burries’ record-setting 44 points in California state championship
SACRAMENTO — Roosevelt senior Brayden Burries put on a show Saturday night at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
The 5-star shooting guard and 2025 McDonald’s All-American poured in 44 points on 15 of 22 shooting from the field, including 4 of 6 from the 3-point line and 10 of 12 from the free throw line. He also nabbed a team-high 12 rebounds.
The historic performance led Roosevelt to its first-ever CIF State Open Division title with a 80-60 win over Archbishop Riordan, completing the California treble — winning the Open Divisin section, regional and state crowns.
Burries’ 44 points is the Open Division final single-game scoring record. He also broke the record for field goals made in the Open final (10). The mark sits at second all-time — along with Alijah Arenas — for points in a CIF State final regardless of division.
Only one player has ever scored more. Tracy Murray poured in 64 points in the CIF State Division II final in 1989.
HIGHLIGHTS
Video credit: Brian Kimoto
