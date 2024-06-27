Highlights of Caleb Downs playing offense, returning kicks for Mill Creek High School (Georgia)
Caleb Downs was one of the best freshmen in college football last season playing safety for the Alabama Crimson Tide.
The former Mill Creek High School (Georgia) star might assume a Travis Hunter-type role as a sophomore playing for the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Downs is coming off a freshman season where he made 107 total tackles (70 solo), forced one fumble, broke up three passes and picked off two passes.
But his new head coach, Jason Day, likes Downs with the ball in his hands and said the high-profile transfer has been attending running back meetings in the offseason.
With new Ohio State offensive coordinator Chip Kelly on board, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Buckeyes design some offensive plays for Downs.
And that would certainly be within Downs' comfort zone given his high school and family pedigree.
Downs did it all for the Mill Creek Hawks in high school, playing defensive back, running back, wide receiver, special teams and even wildcat quarterback.
Check out some of his high school highlights below, where you'll see No. 2 for the Hawks in white returning kicks, running the ball, catching passes in the slot, and yes, making some tackles.
His opponent in the video, the Buford Wolves, featured Downs' future Alabama teammate, running back Justice Haynes.
If Ohio State and Alabama make it to the College Football Playoff this season, Downs and Haynes will find themselves foes once again.
Downs committed to Alabama out of high school as the No. 1-ranked safety in the country. He entered the transfer portal shortly after Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban retired.
Downs entered college with the talent of a future NFL first-round draft pick, according to 247Sports:
"One of the safest bets in the class of 2023 after producing for four-straight years on both sides of the ball against top-flight Peach State competition. Smooth. Instinctive. Competitive. Capped off a decorated prep career by leading his school to its first ever state title. Under 6-foot, but plays like he’s a giant as he embraces contact and isn’t afraid to come up and put a lick on someone in a gap. A safety by trade, but could probably be a full-time running back at the Power Five level if he wanted to as he’s difficult to bring down with the pigskin in his hands and knows how to find green grass. Has experience working both in the box and over the top. Ability to man-up and run with tight ends and most slot receivers suggests that his future is closer towards the line of scrimmage, but has the versatility to play a center field role, if needed. Picked off 19 passes and broke up 43 more in 51 career games at the varsity level. Most of the takeaways and PBUs were byproducts of how he can quickly read, diagnose and then get to the catch point. Described by his high school coaches as a film junkie, which isn’t surprising given the fact that he comes from a football family as brother, dad and uncle all played the game at a very high level."
—
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports