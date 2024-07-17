How to watch AJ Dybantsa, Oakland Soldiers vs. BBE in 2024 Nike EYBL Peach Jam
The 28th Nike Peach Jam is officially underway in North Augusta, South Carolina this week, bringing together several of the top club teams in the country with rosters full of the nation's most sought-after recruits, including AJ Dybantsa.
Dybantsa, the top-ranked recruit in the nation (Class of 2025), attended Prolific Prep in California last school year but currently plays for the Oakland Soldiers in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League during the offseason.
After kicking off the 2024 Peach Jam with a 3-0 start, Dybantsa and the Oakland Soldiers will be back in action against BBE (Missouri) on Thursday.
That game tips off at 10:30 a.m. ET and can watch it live on Nike EYBL.
Here's more on how to watch the live stream:
How to watch AJ Dybantsa, Oakland Soldiers vs. BBE in Nike Peach Jam
- What: AJ Dybantsa, the nation's No. 1 high school basketball recruit, and the Oakland Soldiers take on BBE in a Nike EYBL Peach Jam showdown
- When: 10:30 a.m. ET Thursday, July 12
- Where: Riverview Park Activities Center, Gym 3-4 | North Augusta, South Carolina
- How to watch live stream: You can watch this game live on Nike EYBL
About AJ Dybantsa
Find out a little more about the top boys high school basketball prospect in the country below:
- Full name: Anicet “AJ” Dybantsa Jr
- Position: Small forward
- Age: 17 years old
- Height: 6' 9"
- Weight: 200 pounds
- School: Utah Prep (current), Prolific Prep* (previously)
*Dybantsa switched schools following the 2023-24 season. As a member of Prolific Prep in 2023, he helped lead the Crew to a 33-6 record and the No. 6 spot in SBLive's final Top 25 national rankings.
