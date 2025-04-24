Kenneth Grant's high school upside to be realized if selected in first round of 2025 NFL Draft
What Kenneth Grant didn’t quite prove at Merrillville High School near Gary, Indiana, will surely seem like an afterthought come Thursday night in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
The hulking 6-foot-3, 339-pound defensive lineman is expected to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft.
Seven out of seven CBSSports recruiting experts project Grant to go in the middle to late first round, with the highest going at No. 20 to the Denver Broncos.
“Grant is a massive defensive tackle with intriguing quickness and power,” wrote NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah. “He's a very dominant run defender. He easily holds the point of attack, despite playing with a high pad level. I love his effort and awareness to chase down screens.”
At Merrillville, his efforts led the Pirates to records of 7-4, 11-2, 10-2 and 12-1 in his four varsity seasons, including three straight regional titles, leading to three state IHSAA semifinal appearances.
After going 12-0 in his senior season, he told inpreps.com, “Yes, I definitely have something to prove and my team as a whole has something to prove. We all want the same goal and that is to win state.”
Each season, Grant and the Pirates fell short. But that didn’t slow college scouts from coveting the four-star recruit, rated the No. 8 2022 recruit overall from Indiana by 247Sports Composite.
He was offered 15 scholarships, including Ohio State, Wisconsin and Arizona State, but Michigan was always at the forefront.
“The massive interior prospect looks like a classic nose guard but is not just a gap plugger in high school,” 247Sports national recruiting analyst Allen Trieu wrote May 20, 2021. “Runs surprisingly well for a big guy, shows closing speed and will pursue plays. Nimble and can make offensive linemen miss their punch but can also drive them straight back with brute strength.
“Has to be more consistent play to play but has upside because size and ability to move at that size are rare.”
During his senior season, he had 38 tackles, 14.5 which for loss with 6.5 sacks and 12 quarterback hurries. He also forced four fumbles, added two recoveries and was a master at blocking the football: four field goals, two punts and two extra points.
Also a starting guard on offense, he helped pave the way for senior Lavarion Logan who rushed for school records of 2,256 yards and 38 touchdowns. The Tigers averaged a whopping 445 yards per game and scored 74 touchdowns.
As good as Grant was on offense, defense was always his calling. As a two-way star he was picked as the Duneland Athletic Conference Player of the Year.
His highest honor as a football player might have come from Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh who called Grant “A gift from the football gods.”