Kentucky commit Stone Saunders ties career Pennsylvania high school football record for TD passes
Bishop McDevitt quarterback Stone Saunders started the season as a virtual lock to break the Pennsylvania high school football record for career touchdowns.
It should happen even earlier than expected after a six-touchdown performance Friday night against Carlisle put the Kentucky QB commit into a tie with Alex Erby with 176 career TD passes.
Saunders entered his senior season with more than 10,000 career passing yards and 150 touchdown passes, and he's kept up that pace and then some.
Through five games he has 20 touchdown passes against just one interception in leading Bishop McDevitt to a 4-1 start.
The Crusaders beat Carlisle 56-7 on Friday, Sept. 20, and Saunders didn't even need the whole game to get those six TDs as a running clock kicked in for the second half.
Expect the record to fall quickly next week against a tough opponent, Aliquippa, which is ranked just behind Bishop McDevitt in the SBLive/SI Pennsylvania Top 25.
Saunders told PennLive he's looking forward to breaking the record just so people can stop talking about it:
"Hopefully we get it next week so you guys don't have to keep writing about it," he says in the video.
Saunders is the clear favorite at this point to be named Mr. Football in Pennsylvania, and to reclaim the Pennsylvania Gatorade Player of the Year award he won in 2022 as a sophomore.
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive | @sblivesports
