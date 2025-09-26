Pittsburgh Area High School Football Schedule & Scores — September 26-27, 2025
Get Pittsburgh area schedules and scores as the 2025 Pennsylvania high school football season continues on Friday, September 26
There are 89 games scheduled across the Pittsburgh metro area on Friday, September 26, and Saturday, September 27. You can follow every game live on our Pittsburgh Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The top matchups of the weekend include some of Pennsylvania's top-ranked teams as Upper St. Clair battles Peters Township in a highly-ranked test.
Pittsburgh High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26, 2025
There are 83 games scheduled across the Pittsburgh metro area on Friday, September 26, highlighted by Central Catholic vs North Allegheny. You can follow every game on our Pittsburgh Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Clear Spring (1-2) vs Mountain Ridge (1-2)
Spring Mills (3-1) vs Morgantown (4-0)
Fairmont Senior (2-0) vs University (3-1)
Preston (0-3) vs East Fairmont (1-3)
Clay-Battelle (2-1) vs Gilmer County (2-2)
Southern (1-2) vs East Hardy (0-2)
Frankfort (4-0) vs Northern (1-2)
Laurel (4-0) vs Northgate (0-5)
Portage (2-3) vs Penns Manor (2-3)
Purchase Line (2-3) vs Homer-Center (3-2)
Clairton (4-1) vs Jeannette (3-2)
Cornell (3-2) vs Serra Catholic (1-4)
Neshannock (3-1) vs Shenango (2-3)
South Side (4-1) vs Monessen (4-1)
Leechburg (4-1) vs Springdale (0-4)
Lakeview (0-5) vs Sharpsville (0-5)
West Shamokin (0-5) vs Northern Cambria (2-3)
Perry Traditional Academy (0-3) vs Wheeling Central Catholic (3-1)
Jefferson-Morgan (5-0) vs West Greene (1-4)
Union/AC Valley Co-Op (5-0) vs Moniteau (2-3)
University Prep (2-2) vs Brashear (0-5)
Mohawk Area (1-4) vs Union Area (0-3)
Trinity (1-3) vs Ringgold (3-2)
Shady Side Academy (3-2) vs Steel Valley (3-2)
Conemaugh Township (3-2) vs Marion Center (5-0)
Ligonier Valley (0-5) vs South Allegheny (5-0)
Somerset (2-3) vs Richland (4-0)
Waynesburg Central (2-3) vs Seton LaSalle (4-1)
Washington (4-1) vs South Park (3-2)
Beaver Falls (1-4) vs Freedom Area (3-2)
West Mifflin (1-4) vs Mars (4-1)
Farrell (3-1) vs Wilmington Area (4-1)
North Star (2-3) vs Everett (4-1)
Ellwood City (3-2) vs New Brighton (3-2)
Sto-Rox (0-5) vs Charleroi (0-5)
Central Clarion (Clarion/Clarion-Limestone/North Clarion) (2-3) vs Karns City (3-2)
California (4-1) vs Mapletown (0-5)
Burgettstown (1-3) vs Fort Cherry (5-0)
Brentwood (2-3) vs Frazier (3-2)
Bishop Canevin (2-1) vs Chartiers-Houston (3-2)
Bentworth (3-2) vs Carmichaels (1-3)
Avella (4-1) vs Bethlehem Center (1-4)
North East (4-0) vs Titusville (1-4)
Yough (2-3) vs Mt. Pleasant (3-2)
North Catholic (5-0) vs Imani Christian Academy (5-0)
Hopewell (3-2) vs Quaker Valley (3-2)
Harbor Creek (2-3) vs Slippery Rock (2-3)
Oil City (4-1) vs Grove City (4-1)
Freeport (4-1) vs Valley (0-4)
Carlynton (1-4) vs Keystone Oaks (2-3)
Knoch (0-5) vs Indiana (2-3)
Hampton (2-3) vs McKeesport (3-2)
Taylor Allderdice (3-1) vs Westinghouse (4-0)
Penn-Trafford (4-1) vs Plum (2-3)
Upper St. Clair (4-1) vs Peters Township (4-0)
Norwin (3-2) vs North Hills (1-4)
Elizabeth Forward (4-1) vs Greensburg Salem (2-3)
Mt. Lebanon (1-4) vs Seneca Valley (2-3)
Southmoreland (5-0) vs Derry (3-2)
Deer Lakes (2-3) vs Highlands (2-3)
Greater Latrobe (2-3) vs Woodland Hills (3-2)
Franklin Regional (0-5) vs Kiski Area (2-3)
Pine-Richland (3-1) vs Fox Chapel (2-3)
Chartiers Valley (4-1) vs Laurel Highlands (2-3)
Carrick (1-4) vs Uniontown (2-3)
Burrell (2-3) vs East Allegheny (0-5)
Redbank Valley (2-3) vs Bradford (1-4)
Brockway (4-2) vs Keystone (3-2)
Blackhawk (2-3) vs Montour (3-2)
Beaver (2-3) vs McGuffey (0-5)
Avonworth (5-0) vs Central Valley (2-3)
DuBois (4-1) vs Punxsutawney (5-0)
Thomas Jefferson (4-1) vs Belle Vernon (1-4)
West Allegheny (2-3) vs Ambridge (1-4)
Bethel Park (4-1) vs Moon Area (3-2)
South Fayette (4-1) vs Baldwin (0-5)
Central Catholic (4-1) vs North Allegheny (5-0)
Albert Gallatin (5-0) vs Allegany (1-2)
Armstrong (2-3) vs Gateway (1-4)
Aliquippa (3-1) vs New Castle (4-1)
Canon-McMillan (2-3) vs Hempfield Area (2-1)
Connellsville (1-4) vs Butler (3-2)
Brownsville (0-4) vs Martins Ferry (3-2)
Pittsburgh High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 27, 2025
There are six games scheduled across the Pittsburgh metro area on Saturday, September 27. The first game, Riverside vs Western Beaver, starts at 12:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Pittsburgh Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Riverside (2-2) vs Western Beaver (5-0)
Franklin (0-5) vs Erie (0-5)
Penn Hills (1-4) vs Shaler Area (1-4)
Greensburg Central Catholic (3-2) vs Riverview (2-2)
Rochester (0-4) vs Summit Academy (0-5)
Apollo Ridge (3-2) vs Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (2-3) at 4:00 PM
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available.