High School

Pennsylvania high school football final scores, results — September 26, 2025

See every final score from Week 6 of Pennsylvania high school football

Ben Dagg

Scenes from Seneca vs Fairview
Scenes from Seneca vs Fairview / GREG WOHLFORD/ERIE TIMES-NEWS / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Pennsylvania high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.

Pennsylvania High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (PIAA) — September 26, 2025

Pennsylvania high school football final scores, results — September 26, 2025

Academy at Palumbo 20, Benjamin Franklin 12

Academy Park 16, Great Valley 7

Albert Gallatin 63, Allegany 56

Aliquippa 18, New Castle 12

Allentown Central Catholic 28, Emmaus 14

Annville-Cleona 42, Kutztown 39

Armstrong 29, Gateway 28

Athens 35, Wellsboro 22

Avonworth 34, Central Valley 6

Bald Eagle Area 19, Bellefonte 14

Beaver 42, McGuffey 6

Beaver Falls 12, Freedom Area 7

Bellwood-Antis 28, Philipsburg-Osceola 31

Belmont Charter 36, Mastery Charter North - Pickett 20

Bentworth 35, Carmichaels 6

Berks Catholic 55, Schuylkill Valley 19

Bermudian Springs 33, Biglerville 7

Berwick 35, Wyoming Area 13

Bishop Canevin 32, Chartiers-Houston 0

Bishop McCort 41, Greater Johnstown 6

Bishop McDevitt 38, Altoona 0

Blue Mountain 42, Palisades 21

Bloomsburg 48, Midd-West 13

Boyertown 20, Perkiomen Valley 16

Brockway 19, Keystone 8

Brookville 41, Coudersport 20

Burrell 29, East Allegheny 28

California 53, Mapletown 0

Cambria Heights 58, Conemaugh Valley 6

Canfield 21, Hickory 10

Carbondale Area 40, Montrose 0

Central 18, Martin Luther King 6

Central Bucks South 17, Pennsbury 3

Central Catholic 21, North Allegheny 6

Central York 63, Dallastown 7

Charleroi 45, Sto-Rox 26

Chartiers Valley 55, Laurel Highlands 7

Chestnut Ridge 27, Central Cambria 0

Clairton 57, Jeannette 0

Claysburg-Kimmel 73, Southern Huntingdon County 0

Clearfield 47, Penns Valley Area 7

Conneaut 14, Maplewood 12

Cornell 47, Serra Catholic 18

Corry 40, Mercyhurst Prep 37

Council Rock South 14, Bensalem 12

Curwensville 35, West Branch 12

Dover 27, York Suburban 18

Downingtown East 52, East 26

Downingtown West 20, Bayard Rustin 19

East Pennsboro 27, West Perry 28

Eastern Lebanon County 44, Daniel Boone 28

Easton 62, Stroudsburg 0

Edison/Fareira 54, Overbrook 6

Eisenhower 48, Union City 6

Elizabeth Forward 49, Greensburg Salem 7

Everett 28, North Star 0

Farrell 44, Wilmington Area 7

Forest Hills 21, Bedford 7

Fort Cherry 42, Burgettstown 9

Freedom 42, East Stroudsburg South 0

Freeport 42, Valley 7

General McLane 42, Fort LeBoeuf 20

Girard 42, Warren 21

Greenville 25, Northwestern 19

Halifax 49, Camp Hill 13

Harbor Creek 20, Slippery Rock 14

Harding 28, McDowell 9

Harrisburg 49, Carlisle 0

Haverford 60, Lower Merion 25

Hempfield Area 38, Canon-McMillan 27

Hershey 48, Gettysburg 31

Homer-Center 27, Purchase Line 7

Honesdale 36, Western Wayne 0

Huntingdon 49, Central 19

Indiana 21, Knoch 14

Jersey Shore 67, Williamsport 40

Juniata Valley 28, Moshannon Valley 6

Karns City 35, Central Clarion 14

Kennard-Dale 17, Fleetwood 0

Kennett 47, Sun Valley 7

Kiski Area 14, Franklin Regional 7

Lake-Lehman 42, Greater Nanticoke Area 0

Lakeland 28, Dunmore 14

Lampeter-Strasburg 50, Octorara Area 14

Lancaster Catholic 35, Hamburg 0

Lehighton 35, Pottsville 0

Liberty 47, East Stroudsburg North 0

Line Mountain 36, Steelton-Highspire 34

Littlestown 14, Hanover 0

Loyalsock Township 14, Lewisburg 7

Mahanoy Area 22, Pine Grove 20

Malvern Prep 31, Gonzaga 24

Manheim Central 35, Cocalico 7

Manheim Township 56, J.P. McCaskey 21

Marion Center 32, Conemaugh Township 20

Martins Ferry 59, Uniontown 13

McKeesport 46, Hampton 7

Mechanicsburg 14, Red Land 7

Mercer 21, Saegertown 30

Mercyhurst Prep 37, Corry 40

Meyersdale 10, Berlin Brothersvalley 0

Mid Valley 28, West Scranton 7

Mifflin County 8, Palmyra 6

Milton Hershey 26, Newport 20

Montgomery 27, Muncy 7

Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast Catholic 22, Cardinal O'Hara 10

Montour 28, Blackhawk 7

Montoursville 52, Central Columbia 0

Moon Area 23, Bethel Park 20

Morrisville 22, New Hope-Solebury 13

Mt. Pleasant 41, Yough 7

Mt. Union 34, Glendale 27

Mount Carmel 41, Hughesville 13

Nativity BVM 14, Shenandoah Valley 6

Neshaminy 28, Central Bucks West 18

Neshannock 48, Shenango 7

Neumann-Goretti 32, Archbishop Carroll 12

New Brighton 14, Ellwood City 12

New Hope-Solebury 13, Morrisville 22

New Oxford 47, Susquehannock 13

North Catholic 36, Imani Christian Academy 16

North East 35, Titusville 7

North Penn 31, Central Bucks East 20

North Pocono 35, Dallas 14

Northern Cambria 48, West Shamokin 13

Northwestern Lehigh 49, North Schuylkill 18

Norwin 21, North Hills 17

Notre Dame-Green Pond 40, Northern Lehigh 21

Oil City 28, Grove City 10

Palmerton 35, Wilson Area 0

Pen Argyl 20, Salisbury Township 19

Penn Cambria 56, Westmont Hilltop 14

Penn Manor 34, Hempfield 7

Penn-Trafford 33, Plum 14

Penncrest 33, Radnor 7

Pennridge 43, Abington 8

Penns Manor 21, Portage 20

Peters Township 24, Upper St. Clair 20

Philipsburg-Osceola 31, Bellwood-Antis 28

Pittston 47, Crestwood 14

Plymouth Whitemarsh 42, Hatboro-Horsham 9

Port Allegany 32, St. Marys 26

Pottsgrove 33, Pottstown 20

Punxsutawney 17, DuBois 14

Quakertown 48, Council Rock North 7

Redbank Valley 55, Bradford 7

Reynolds 22, Cambridge Springs 19

Richland 61, Somerset 7

Ridgway 41, Cameron County 0

Ridgway/Johnsonburg 41, Cameron County 0

River Valley 10, United Valley 7

Roman Catholic 39, La Salle College 36

Roxborough 6, KIPP DuBois Collegiate Academy 0

Saegertown 30, Mercer 21

Schuylkill Haven 43, Williams Valley 29

Scranton Prep 37, Wallenpaupack Area 0

Shamokin Area 58, Selinsgrove 12

Sharpsville 21, Lakeview 20

Sharon 49, Meadville 10

Shikellamy 14, Central Mountain 7

Solanco 62, Conrad Weiser 20

Souderton 35, Cheltenham 0

South Allegheny 62, Ligonier Valley 14

South Fayette 49, Baldwin 13

South Western 48, Red Lion 12

South Williamsport 54, Cowanesque Valley 6

Southern Columbia Area 41, Danville 21

Southern Lehigh 47, Jim Thorpe 27

Southmoreland 23, Derry 11

Spring Grove 56, Northeastern 0

Spring-Ford 35, Methacton 7

Springfield 60, Harriton 3

St. Joseph's Prep 58, Father Judge 0

State College 41, Central Dauphin 13

Strath Haven 34, Marple Newtown 10

Susquehanna Township 21, Middletown 0

Taylor Allderdice 16, Westinghouse 46

Thomas Jefferson 14, Belle Vernon 10

Towanda 41, Canton 14

Tri-Valley 42, Panther Valley 0

Trinity 35, Greencastle-Antrim 0

Trinity 48, Ringgold 14

Troy 49, Wyalusing Valley 14

Tussey Mountain 26, Northern Bedford County 21

Union/AC Valley Co-Op 44, Moniteau 0

Unionville 49, Oxford 34

Upper Dublin 45, Harry S. Truman 7

Upper Perkiomen 23, Pope John Paul II 16

Upper St. Clair 20, Peters Township 24

Warrior Run 55, North Penn-Mansfield 6

Washington 48, South Park 7

Waynesboro 49, Northern York 14

West Allegheny 70, Ambridge 0

West Perry 28, East Pennsboro 27

West York Area 48, Eastern York 6

Westinghouse 46, Taylor Allderdice 16

Wheeling Central Catholic 41, Perry Traditional Academy 8

Whitehall 39, Louis E. Dieruff 20

Wilkes-Barre 35, Hazleton 21

Williamsport 40, Jersey Shore 67

Wilson 42, Governor Mifflin 10

Wissahickon 35, William Tennent 0

Woodland Hills 33, Greater Latrobe 9

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published |Modified
Ben Dagg
BEN DAGG

Ben Dagg began his career in the sports world in 2020 as a sports statistician at his alma mater, Carroll College. Following his undergraduate studies, while taking a masters in sports management and coaching, he assisted in the tournament coordination of Surf Cup International, an elite youth soccer tournament in Rome, Italy. In 2023, he returned to the Pacific Northwest where he became a data operations account manager for SBLive.

Home/Pennsylvania