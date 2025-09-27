Pennsylvania high school football final scores, results — September 26, 2025
The 2025 Pennsylvania high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.
Academy at Palumbo 20, Benjamin Franklin 12
Academy Park 16, Great Valley 7
Albert Gallatin 63, Allegany 56
Aliquippa 18, New Castle 12
Allentown Central Catholic 28, Emmaus 14
Annville-Cleona 42, Kutztown 39
Armstrong 29, Gateway 28
Athens 35, Wellsboro 22
Avonworth 34, Central Valley 6
Bald Eagle Area 19, Bellefonte 14
Beaver 42, McGuffey 6
Beaver Falls 12, Freedom Area 7
Bellwood-Antis 28, Philipsburg-Osceola 31
Belmont Charter 36, Mastery Charter North - Pickett 20
Bentworth 35, Carmichaels 6
Berks Catholic 55, Schuylkill Valley 19
Bermudian Springs 33, Biglerville 7
Berwick 35, Wyoming Area 13
Bishop Canevin 32, Chartiers-Houston 0
Bishop McCort 41, Greater Johnstown 6
Bishop McDevitt 38, Altoona 0
Blue Mountain 42, Palisades 21
Bloomsburg 48, Midd-West 13
Boyertown 20, Perkiomen Valley 16
Brockway 19, Keystone 8
Brookville 41, Coudersport 20
Burrell 29, East Allegheny 28
California 53, Mapletown 0
Cambria Heights 58, Conemaugh Valley 6
Canfield 21, Hickory 10
Carbondale Area 40, Montrose 0
Central 18, Martin Luther King 6
Central Bucks South 17, Pennsbury 3
Central Catholic 21, North Allegheny 6
Central York 63, Dallastown 7
Charleroi 45, Sto-Rox 26
Chartiers Valley 55, Laurel Highlands 7
Chestnut Ridge 27, Central Cambria 0
Clairton 57, Jeannette 0
Claysburg-Kimmel 73, Southern Huntingdon County 0
Clearfield 47, Penns Valley Area 7
Conneaut 14, Maplewood 12
Cornell 47, Serra Catholic 18
Council Rock South 14, Bensalem 12
Curwensville 35, West Branch 12
Dover 27, York Suburban 18
Downingtown East 52, East 26
Downingtown West 20, Bayard Rustin 19
East Pennsboro 27, West Perry 28
Eastern Lebanon County 44, Daniel Boone 28
Easton 62, Stroudsburg 0
Edison/Fareira 54, Overbrook 6
Eisenhower 48, Union City 6
Elizabeth Forward 49, Greensburg Salem 7
Everett 28, North Star 0
Farrell 44, Wilmington Area 7
Forest Hills 21, Bedford 7
Fort Cherry 42, Burgettstown 9
Freedom 42, East Stroudsburg South 0
Freeport 42, Valley 7
General McLane 42, Fort LeBoeuf 20
Girard 42, Warren 21
Greenville 25, Northwestern 19
Halifax 49, Camp Hill 13
Harbor Creek 20, Slippery Rock 14
Harding 28, McDowell 9
Harrisburg 49, Carlisle 0
Haverford 60, Lower Merion 25
Hempfield Area 38, Canon-McMillan 27
Hershey 48, Gettysburg 31
Homer-Center 27, Purchase Line 7
Honesdale 36, Western Wayne 0
Huntingdon 49, Central 19
Indiana 21, Knoch 14
Jersey Shore 67, Williamsport 40
Juniata Valley 28, Moshannon Valley 6
Karns City 35, Central Clarion 14
Kennard-Dale 17, Fleetwood 0
Kennett 47, Sun Valley 7
Kiski Area 14, Franklin Regional 7
Lake-Lehman 42, Greater Nanticoke Area 0
Lakeland 28, Dunmore 14
Lampeter-Strasburg 50, Octorara Area 14
Lancaster Catholic 35, Hamburg 0
Lehighton 35, Pottsville 0
Liberty 47, East Stroudsburg North 0
Line Mountain 36, Steelton-Highspire 34
Littlestown 14, Hanover 0
Loyalsock Township 14, Lewisburg 7
Mahanoy Area 22, Pine Grove 20
Malvern Prep 31, Gonzaga 24
Manheim Central 35, Cocalico 7
Manheim Township 56, J.P. McCaskey 21
Marion Center 32, Conemaugh Township 20
Martins Ferry 59, Uniontown 13
McKeesport 46, Hampton 7
Mechanicsburg 14, Red Land 7
Mercer 21, Saegertown 30
Meyersdale 10, Berlin Brothersvalley 0
Mid Valley 28, West Scranton 7
Mifflin County 8, Palmyra 6
Milton Hershey 26, Newport 20
Montgomery 27, Muncy 7
Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast Catholic 22, Cardinal O'Hara 10
Montour 28, Blackhawk 7
Montoursville 52, Central Columbia 0
Moon Area 23, Bethel Park 20
Mt. Pleasant 41, Yough 7
Mt. Union 34, Glendale 27
Mount Carmel 41, Hughesville 13
Nativity BVM 14, Shenandoah Valley 6
Neshaminy 28, Central Bucks West 18
Neshannock 48, Shenango 7
Neumann-Goretti 32, Archbishop Carroll 12
New Brighton 14, Ellwood City 12
New Oxford 47, Susquehannock 13
North Catholic 36, Imani Christian Academy 16
North East 35, Titusville 7
North Penn 31, Central Bucks East 20
North Pocono 35, Dallas 14
Northern Cambria 48, West Shamokin 13
Northwestern Lehigh 49, North Schuylkill 18
Norwin 21, North Hills 17
Notre Dame-Green Pond 40, Northern Lehigh 21
Oil City 28, Grove City 10
Palmerton 35, Wilson Area 0
Pen Argyl 20, Salisbury Township 19
Penn Cambria 56, Westmont Hilltop 14
Penn Manor 34, Hempfield 7
Penn-Trafford 33, Plum 14
Penncrest 33, Radnor 7
Pennridge 43, Abington 8
Penns Manor 21, Portage 20
Peters Township 24, Upper St. Clair 20
Pittston 47, Crestwood 14
Plymouth Whitemarsh 42, Hatboro-Horsham 9
Port Allegany 32, St. Marys 26
Pottsgrove 33, Pottstown 20
Punxsutawney 17, DuBois 14
Quakertown 48, Council Rock North 7
Redbank Valley 55, Bradford 7
Reynolds 22, Cambridge Springs 19
Richland 61, Somerset 7
Ridgway/Johnsonburg 41, Cameron County 0
River Valley 10, United Valley 7
Roman Catholic 39, La Salle College 36
Roxborough 6, KIPP DuBois Collegiate Academy 0
Saegertown 30, Mercer 21
Schuylkill Haven 43, Williams Valley 29
Scranton Prep 37, Wallenpaupack Area 0
Shamokin Area 58, Selinsgrove 12
Sharpsville 21, Lakeview 20
Sharon 49, Meadville 10
Shikellamy 14, Central Mountain 7
Solanco 62, Conrad Weiser 20
Souderton 35, Cheltenham 0
South Allegheny 62, Ligonier Valley 14
South Fayette 49, Baldwin 13
South Western 48, Red Lion 12
South Williamsport 54, Cowanesque Valley 6
Southern Columbia Area 41, Danville 21
Southern Lehigh 47, Jim Thorpe 27
Southmoreland 23, Derry 11
Spring Grove 56, Northeastern 0
Spring-Ford 35, Methacton 7
Springfield 60, Harriton 3
St. Joseph's Prep 58, Father Judge 0
State College 41, Central Dauphin 13
Strath Haven 34, Marple Newtown 10
Susquehanna Township 21, Middletown 0
Thomas Jefferson 14, Belle Vernon 10
Towanda 41, Canton 14
Tri-Valley 42, Panther Valley 0
Trinity 35, Greencastle-Antrim 0
Trinity 48, Ringgold 14
Troy 49, Wyalusing Valley 14
Tussey Mountain 26, Northern Bedford County 21
Union/AC Valley Co-Op 44, Moniteau 0
Unionville 49, Oxford 34
Upper Dublin 45, Harry S. Truman 7
Upper Perkiomen 23, Pope John Paul II 16
Warrior Run 55, North Penn-Mansfield 6
Washington 48, South Park 7
Waynesboro 49, Northern York 14
West Allegheny 70, Ambridge 0
West Perry 28, East Pennsboro 27
West York Area 48, Eastern York 6
Wheeling Central Catholic 41, Perry Traditional Academy 8
Whitehall 39, Louis E. Dieruff 20
Wilkes-Barre 35, Hazleton 21
Wilson 42, Governor Mifflin 10
Wissahickon 35, William Tennent 0
Woodland Hills 33, Greater Latrobe 9