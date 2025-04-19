Mason Graham's disruptive game forged in high school makes him top NFL Draft prospect
When Mason Graham first stepped onto the high school football field at Servite High, a private school in Southern California, he was not easy to pick out.
He didn't tower over his peers. He wasn't bigger than everyone. He certainly wasn't faster than most, either.
"He was 6-feet, maybe 210 pounds as a (high school) freshman. He just kept working in the weightroom. He also wrestled, which I think helped him become tougher and stronger," then-Servite coach Troy Thomas said.
Fast forward four years, Graham became one of the nation's top disruptors up front, which helped Servite reach the CIF Southern Section Division 1 title game by way of knocking off SoCal juggernaut St. John Bosco in 2021.
The Friars fell short in the final to big, bad Mater Dei, but Graham's impact was felt.
Graham finished his senior season with 14 sacks before graduating early and heading to Ann Arbor for Michigan's spring practice.
"I'm not surprised at the impact he's making, but I was a little surprised at how quickly he started playing once he got to Michigan," Thomas said. "It's a credit to him."
Despite Graham's monster impact on the field in Southern California, his lore was really only appreciated locally, especially when looking at his recruiting rank.
He was rated a 4-star prospect by 247Sports, but ranked just the 25th lineman in the country and 209th prospect overall.
Graham turned into a three-year starter at Michigan, tallying 27, 35 and 46 tackles, respectively, each season and adding nine career sacks.
In 2024, Michigan won the National Championship with Graham as the defensive anchor, beating Washington 34-13 to complete a 15-0 season.
Ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, Graham is now listed at 6-foot-3, 320 pounds and will likely be the second defensive lineman selected after Penn State's edge rusher Abdul Carter.
However, Graham will almost certainly be the first interior defensive lineman selected.
WHERE WILL GRAHAM GO?
Bleacher Report predicts Graham will go No. 5 to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
B/R claims the Jaguars are in a position that will likely dictate their pick for them. Essentially, whatever best talent is available, is what they'll take. It seems like Graham could just fall in the Jaguars' lap.
B/R's Matt Holder says: "The B/R Scouting Dept. has mocked Graham to the Jaguars several times, making the pick almost chalk at this point," Holder said. "Even so, he'd be an instant upgrade over what Jacksonville currently has at defensive tackle and immediately forms a strong young defensive line alongside Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker."
