More than 30 Standouts to Participate in USA Basketball’s U-18 Camp

More than 30 star athletes are set to participate in this year’s USA Basketball U-18 National Team training camp.

The camp begins on May 21 and will be held at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The training camp roster is as follows:

Class of 2026

Davion Adkins – HS: Prolific Prep (FL); College: Kansas; Hometown: Glenn Heights (TX)

Tarris Bouie – HS: SPIRE Academy (OH); College: Alabama; Hometown: Charlotte (NC)

Bruce Branch III – HS: Prolific Prep (FL); College: BYU; Hometown: Gilbert (AZ)

Quentin Coleman – HS: The Principia School (MO); College: Illinois; Hometown: St. Louis (MO)

Sam Funches – HS: Germantown (MS); College: Gonzaga; Hometown: Madison (MS)

Caleb Gaskins – HS: Columbus (FL); College: Miami; Hometown: Miami (FL)

Josh Irving – HS: Pasadena (CA); College: Texas A&M; Hometown: Pasadena (CA)

Jasiah Jervis – HS: Archbishop Stepinac (NY); College: Michigan State; Hometown: White Plains (NY)

Taylen Kinney – HS: Overtime Elite; College: Kansas; Hometown: Newport (KY)

Colben Landrew – HS: Wheeler; College: UConn; Hometown: Alabaster (AL)

Dhani Miller – HS: Montverde Academy (FL); College: Kent State; Hometown: Montverde (FL)

Dylan Mingo – HS: Long Island Lutheran (NY); College: Baylor; Hometown: Farmingdale (NY)

Bo Ogden – HS: Westlake (TX); College: Texas; Hometown: Austin (TX)

Baba Oladotun – HS: James Hubert Blake (MD); College: Maryland; Hometown: Silver Spring (MD)

Ethan Taylor – HS: Link Academy (MO); College: Michigan State; Hometown: Branson (MO)

Kevin Thomas – HS: Montverde Academy (FL); College: LSU; Hometown: Coral Springs (FL)

Anthony Thompson – HS: Western Reserve Academy (OH); College: Ohio State; Hometown: Lebanon (OH)

Class of 2027

Scottie Adkinson – HS: Webster Groves (MO); College: Missouri; Hometown: St. Louis (MO)

Reese Alston – HS: Second Baptist (TX); Hometown: Houston (TX)

Dawson Battie – HS: St. Mark’s (TX); Hometown: Dallas (TX)

Chase Branham – HS: Logan-Rogersville (MO); College: Indiana; Hometown: Rogersville (MO)

Jalen Davis – HS: Bremerton; Hometown: Bremerton (WA)

Jaxson Davis – HS: Warren Township (IL); Hometown: Gurnee (IL)

Demarcus Henry – HS: AZ Compass Prep; Hometown: Santa Ana (CA)

Ahmad Hudson – HS: Ruston; Hometown: Ruston (LA)

Jaydn Jenkins – HS: Archbishop Wood; Hometown: Warminster (PA)

Malachi Jordan – HS: Dream City Christian School (AZ); Hometown: White House (TN)

Moussa Kamissoko – HS: Long Island Lutheran (NY); Hometown: Pawling (NY)

J’Lon Lyons – HS: Grace Brethren Christian School (MD); Hometown: Clinton (MD)

Kevin Savage III – HS: Wheeler (GA); Hometown: Marietta (GA)

Davion Thompson – HS: Link Academy (MO); Hometown: Bolingbrook (IL)

Josh Tyson – HS: Lakota West; Hometown: West Chester (OH)

Darius Wabbington – HS: Sunnyslope (AZ); Hometown: Phoenix (AZ)

Class of 2028

Adan Diggs – HS: Millennium (AZ); Hometown: Goodyear (AZ)

Division I college coaches will lead the training camp. Anthony Grant (Dayton) is the head coach, while Matt Langel (Colgate) and Nate Oats (Alabama) are assistant coaches.

Court coaches include NCAA champion Dusty May (Michigan), Dennis Gates (Missouri), Greg Kampe (Oakland) and Ritchie McKay (Liberty).

Most of the participants have USA Basketball experience. Ogden was a gold medalist in the 3x3 U-18 World Cup, while Branch, Gaskins and Taylor were part of Team USA’s 102-100 win over the World Team at the Nike Hoop Summit in April.

Several athletes have competed in previous USA Basketball national team training camps, including Adkins (U-17 in 2024), Funches (U-16 in 2023), Gaskins (U-19 in 2025, U-17 in 2024, U-16 in 2023), Kinney (U-19 in 2025, U-17 in 2024) and Mingo (U-17 in 2024, U-16 in 2023).

USA Basketball will announce the U-18 team’s 12-man roster before the 2026 FIBA U-18 AmeriCup on June 1-7 in Leon, Mexico. Team USA will be in Group A with Argentina, Brazil and Mexico.

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