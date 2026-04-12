The annual Nike Hoop Summit was held on Saturday, and overall performances didn’t disappoint.

In the 27th edition of the men’s summit, USA came away with a thrilling 102-100 victory over the World Select Team at the Moda Center in Portland. The women’s event, which is in its fourth year, saw USA cruised to a 104-77 win over the World squad.

Full recaps of both matchups can be found at usab.com.

Here is who stood out the most in each Nike Hoop Summit contest:

Men’s Teams

USA

Caleb Holt, guard, Prolific Prep (FL)

Holt, who committed to Arizona on March 10, led Team USA with 24 points, eight rebounds and seven steals in 33 minutes and shot 50% from the field. Holt also ramped up defensive pressure against the World Team down the stretch.

“You’re just doing anything to win,” Holt said after the game. “I’m not really worried about points or stats or anything, whatever the team needs to win, I feel like I can do everything.”

Holt – a 5-star, 6’5” standout guard – was also a 2026 McDonald’s All-American.

Jason Crowe Jr., guard, Inglewood (CA)

Crowe, a 5-star combo guard and Missouri signee, had 16 points and three boards in 20 minutes off the bench. Crowe’s biggest moment of Saturday’s matchup was when he hit a mid-range jumper to tie it at 87-87 with less than a minute to go.

The Gatorade California Boys Basketball Player of the Year, Crowe is also a finalist for National Player of the Year. Crowe, a McDonald’s All-American, averaged 43.3 points, 5.8 assists, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.5 steals per game in his final season for the Sentinels. He also capped his high school career as California’s all-time leading scorer with 4,718 points.

Brandon McCoy Jr., guard, Sierra Canyon (CA)

McCoy, a 5-star guard and McDonald’s All-American who committed to National Champion Michigan on April 4, had 11 points, five assists, four steals and three blocks in 25 minutes and was 4-of-4 from the free-throw line. McCoy sank a couple of free throws to push Saturday’s game into OT.

McCoy, who is California’s top basketball prospect, guided Sierra Canyon to a CIF State Open Division championship title in mid-March. The 6’5” guard averaged 19.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.2 steals per game and shot 62% from the field for the Trailblazers.

World

Miles Sadler, guard, Bella Vista Prep (AZ)

Sadler, a 5-star West Virginia signee, led the World Team with 29 points, seven assists and two steals in 43 minutes and shot 55% from the field. Sadler (Canada) scored 20 of his points through three quarters.

The standout point guard was the MVP of a Bella Vista squad that captured the 2026 Chipotle Nationals title following a 69-65 win over Montverde Academy (FL).

Abdou Toure, forward, Notre Dame HS (CT)

Toure, a 5-star Arkansas signee, had 19 points, six rebounds and five blocks in 25 minutes off the bench and shot over 60% from the field. With 2:24 left in regulation, Toure scored five consecutive points to help the World Team tie the game at 81-81.

The Gatorade Connecticut Boys Basketball Player of the Year, Toure (Guinea) averaged 24.6 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals per game in his final season for the Green Knights.

Women’s Teams

USA

Saniyah Hall, guard, SPIRE Academy (OH)

The 5-star USC signee had 19 points, eight rebounds and four steals. Hall scored 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting in the first half.

Hall, the top recruit in the Class of 2026, was named MVP at the McDonald’s All-American game after she finished with 21 points and five boards.

Jerzy Robinson, guard, Sierra Canyon (CA)

The South Carolina commit scored 19 points and had three rebounds. Robinson notched consecutive buckets to give Team USA a 20-point lead with 9:19 to go in the first half.

“We were very motivated,” Robinson said. “We knew that when we wear this USA across our chest, it’s an honor.”

A McDonald’s All-American, Robinson averaged a team-leading 21.3 points and 8.3 rebounds per game for the Trailblazers. She also finished with more than 2,100 career points to become Sierra Canyon’s all-time leading scorer.

McKenna Woliczko, forward, Archbishop Mitty (CA)

The Iowa signee recorded a double-double (10 points, 13 rebounds) and had six assists.

Woliczko bounced back from a torn ACL injury to compete in the McDonald’s All-American game this year.

World

Sitaya Fagan, forward, Basketball Australia’s Centre of Excellence

The USC signee and Melbourne, Australia native had 15 points and four rebounds and was 8-of-8 from the free-throw line.

Savvy Swords, forward, Long Island Lutheran (NY)

Swords, a Kentucky signee and Ontario, Canada native, finished with 14 points, two steals and a block.

Competing for the LuHi Crusaders, Swords tore her ACL in December 2024 of her junior year. Swords came back in time for her senior year to be named a McDonald’s All-American.

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