Mount Enterprise’s Ash breaks Texas high school football record that stood 72 years; sets new national record
Kaegan Ash is now the top rusher in a single season in Texas high school football history.
The Mount Enterprise senior, a Texas Tech signee, ran for 501 yards and 6 touchdowns in a 64-58 win against Bremond on Friday. He added two catches for 102 yards and scored on both of them as well.
He entered the Class 2A Division 2 quarterfinal game with 3,821 yards in the game, which had him in fifth all-time in a single season among Texas high school football players.
Only one player had ever ran for more than 4,000 yards in a season — Kenneth Hall, who had 4,045 yards for Sugar Land in 1953. Hall would be a 14th-round draft pick by the Baltimore Colts.
Ash now has 4,322 yards with at least one more game left. Next week, the Wildcats will play Shiner.
A 35-yard touchdown run — on 4th down — became the yardage Ash needed to break the record.
All-time Texas high school football single-season rushing record
- 4,322* — KAEGAN ASH, Mount Enterprise, 2025
- 4,045 -- KENNETH HALL, Sugar Land, 1953
- 3,890 – TREY WILLIAMS, Spring DeKaney, 2011
- 3,888 – JOHNATHAN GRAY, Aledo, 2011
- 3,887 – JOSEPH SADLER, Devine, 2011
- 3,701 – RODNEY THOMAS, Groveton, 1990
- 3,688 – JOHN HEBERT, Houston Strake Jesuit, 2025
- 3,569 – WES DANAHER, Calallen, 1995
- 3,542 – JOHN HEBERT, Houston Strake Jesuit, 2024
- 3,530 – JONATHON BROOKS, Hallettsville, 2020
- 3,526 – CEDRIC BENSON, Midland Lee, 1999
MORE RECORDS
Hall held the Texas and national single-season record until 1996 and held the career record rushing record of 11,232 yards until 2012, when Derrick Henry broke it.
It’s likely Ash will pass him for that record as well.
For his career, Ash has run for 11,142 yards, which is behind Hall and is in second place all-time.
- 11,232 -- KENNETH HALL, Sugar Land, 1950-53
- 10,889 – JOHNATHAN GRAY, Aledo, 2008-11
- 10,292 – TRAYLON SHEAD, Cayuga, 2006-09
- 9,868 – TREVOR SPEIGHTS, McAllen Memorial, 2012-15
- 9,561 – CORY KYLE, Seagraves, 2012-15
Incidentally, Henry just lost the Florida high school career rushing record this year as well. Xander Edwards broke it in September.
NATIONAL SUCCESS
Ash broke the national record for single-season touchdowns of 72 established by Kazmeir Allen from Tulare Union, California, set in 2017. Ash brought his total to 77 on the season, which includes 9 receiving, one kickoff return and 67.
ANOTHER TEXAS RECORD
The 6 touchdowns against Bremond were one behind his season-high 7, but this was the sixth game with 6 or more rushing TDs in a game.
The 67 rushing scores is now a single-season record for Texas, passing the mark set by former Aledo star and later Texas running back Johnathan Gray.
- 65 Johnathan Gray Aledo 2011
- 59 Johnathan Gray Aledo 2010
- 58 Joseph Sadler Devine 2011
- 57 Kenneth Hall Sugar Land 1953
- 56 Willie Mack Garza Refugio 1987
- 56 David Overstreet Big Sandy 1975