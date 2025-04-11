Nation's 10 fastest high school football players on the track
There’s probably no more important — or recruitable — trait on the football field than speed. College scouts will likely turn a blind eye to a sloppy receiving route or even shaky hands if you can essentially break the sound barrier.
These 10 lads below are among the fastest, if not the, quickest in the nation on the track who double as football players. Or in some cases these are football players doubling as track stars.
Either case, this is without question one of the fastest sprinter track seasons in recent memory. The times have been off the charts, though many were aided by wind.
These are the top 10 fastest track/football athletes this season according to national 100- and 200-meter marks on athletic.net. Recruiting information cross checking comes largely from 247Sports.
Most on the list are from Texas (four), followed by Florida and California (two each) and one each from Georgia and Virginia. There are two four-star football recruit, four three-stars but the remaining four are still looking for first football offers.
Fastest football players on the track
1. Maurice Gleaton Jr.
High school: Langston Hughes (Fairburn, Ga.)
Football position: WR
Size: 5-foot-10, 160 pounds
Class: 2025
Football recruiting stars: 3
College football offers: 15 (including Georgia, Georgia Tech, UConn, UAB, Marshall)
Football stats: The definition of a deep threat, Gleaton had just 21 catches in 10 games for the Panthers in 2024, but for a staggering 746 yards (35.5 per catch) and 11 touchdowns.
Track central: Gleaton just ran the second-fastest 100-meter time under any conditions this season at 10.01 seconds at the Bob Hayes Invitational (University of North Florida) on March 15, aided by 2.3 meters per second wind (2.0 and less is legal). He ran a wind-legal 20.64 200, the third fastest mark nationally at the same meet.
2. Andrew Casagrande
High school: Pearce (Richardson, Texas)
Football position: RB/CB
Size: 5-10, 165
Class: 2025
Football recruiting stars: Not available
College football offers: N/A
Football stats: As a junior, 2,136 total yards, 29 touchdowns. As a senior, 83 carries, 789 yards (.95 average), 12 touchdowns, 35 catches, 596 yards, 11 more TDs.
Track central: At the Jesuit-Sheaner 60th annual Relays on March 22, run the third-fastest 100 of the year under any conditions at 10.08, aided by a 3.9 wind. He’s run wind legal times of 10.58, 10.61 and 10.79, and run a 21.67 200. It’s a big jump from his best times as a junior of 10.86 and 23.78.
3. Joshua Johnson
High school: Freedom (South Riding Va.)
Football position: RB/CB
Size: 6-1, 180
Class: 2026
Football recruiting stars: N/A
College football offers: N/A
Football stats: As a senior, 20 solo tackles in seven games
Track central: Ran fastest wind-legal 100-meters in the country at 10.16 at the Patriot Invitational at Patriot HS (Va.). Has recorded other wind-legal times of 10.31, 10.34 and 10.44; Best in the 200 is 21.21
4. Deon Mays
High school: Arlington (Texas)
Football position: CB
Size: 6-1, 175
Class: 2025
Football recruiting stars: 3
College football offers: Signed to Utah; 9 offers, including BYU, Nevada, Bowling Green and Sam Houston
Football stats: In 10 games as a senior had 33 tackles, one interception, two pass deflections
Track central: Ran a very windy (3.9) 100 meters in 10.20 at the Jesuit-Sheaner 60th annual relays at Postell Stadium in Jesuit (Texas). It is the sixth best all-conditions mark nationally this season. His fastest win legal time is 10.48.
5. CJ Bronaugh
High school: Windermere (Winter Garden, Fla.)
Football position: CB
Size: 6-1, 170
Class: 2026
Football recruiting stars: 4
College football offers: 24, committed to Nebraska. Other offers include: Florida State, Arkansas, Baylor, LSU, Maryland and Oregon
Football stats: As sophomore had 29 tackles, three interceptions and two pass deflections.
Track central: Ran the 10th fastest all-conditions 100 of the season, going 10.24 with 3.2 wind at the Pepsi Florida Relays on April 5. He’s run wind-leagal times of 10.33 and 10.39 after going 10.38 legal as a sophomore and 21.14 in the 200.
6. Brandon Arrington
High school: Mount Miguel (San Diego, Calif.)
Football position: Athlete
Size: 6-2, 180
Class: 2026
Football recruiting stars: 4
College offers: 44, with USC, Oregon, Texas A&M, Penn State and Alabama as front-runners.
Football stats: As sophomore at Helix, had 14 catches for 310 yards and four touchdowns and 25 tackles from his corner spot. In the fall at Mt. Miguel, he rushed for 52 yards and a TD, caught 31 passes for 427 yards and five scores and on defense had 26 tackles and an interception.
Track central: The defending California (CIF) 100- and 200-meter champion won with times of 10.33 and 20.55. Lowered that 100 time to a wind-legal 10.24 at the 44th Mt. Carmel Sundevel Track and Field Invitational on March 29, where he also went 20.37 in the 200. Has dabbled in the 400, going 48.49 at a dual meet this season. He and Bronaugh are currently the most legit two-sport standouts on the list.
7. Harlan Beucler
High school: Jesuit (Dallas, Texas)
Football position: WR
Size: 6-0, 175
Class: 2026
Football recruiting stars: N/A
College offers: N/A
Football stats: As a junior with season cut short by injury, had five catches for 186 yards and TD.
Track central: On windy day, ran 10.25 100 meters, tied for 12th best nationally under all conditions, at the Jesuit-Sheaner 60th annual relays. Has run wind-leagal 100s in 10.53 and 10.61. His more impressive showing at the Jesuit-Sheaner meet on March 22 was his 200, going 20.83, which is the eighth-fastest time in the country this season.
8. Allen Gant
High school: Coronado (Lubbock, Texas)
Football position: S
Size: 5-11, 200
Class: 2025
Football recruiting stars: 3
College offers: 7, signed with UTEP. Other offers include Arizona, TCU and Houston
Football stats: As a senior, rushed for 176 yards and two TDs, had four catches and on defense had 66 tackles with four pass deflections, two caused fumbles and a fumble recovery. He had two career interceptions.
Track central: Ran the 14th best all-conditions 100 in the country this season going 10.26 (3.6 wind) at the Lubbock Invitational on March 28. At the same meet he ran a lifetime best of 20.97 in the 200. He’s run consistently in the 10.4 rangle ass spring after a best of 10.49 as a junior.
9. Zamarii Sanders
High school: Cardinal Newman (West Palm Beach, Fla.)
Football position: WR
Size: 5-9, 160
Class: 2026
Football recruiting stars: N/A
College offers: 15, including Kentucky, Coast Carolina, Liberty, Miami, Texas A&M and Louisville
Football stats: Last season had 13 catches for 239 yards (18.4 ypg) with four touchdowns.
Track central: Ran the fifth fastest wind-legal time of the year, going 10.27 in the 100 meters at the Pepsi Florida Relays on April 5. Has a best of 21.13 in the 200 as well.
10. Jaden Jefferson
High school: De La Salle (Concord, Calif.)
Football position: RB/WR/CB
Size: 5-9, 170
Class: 2026
Football recruiting stars: 3
College offers: 8, committed to Bill Belichick and North Carolina on Jan. 21. Other offers include Arizona, Oregon State and San Diego State.
Football stats: In three seasons, 804 career rushing yards, six touchdowns, 14 catches, 86 yards, 98 tackles, three interceptions. Track central: As sophomore, finished fourth in CIF California State Championships in the 100 meters in 10.49 seconds. Has a career best of 10.40 (any conditions) and ran 10.41 this season in his only meet at the Redondo Nike Track Festival. Hast lifetime 200 best of 21.12 any conditions and 21.46 wind legal.