National high school football plays of the week: Vote (10/30/2024)
Every week during the 2024 high school football season, High School on SI has been scouring the country for the top 10 plays in high school football and letting fans vote for their favorite.
Each weekly winner becomes eligible for an end-of-season poll to name the National High School Football Play of the Year.
Check out the video below and vote for your favorite play from Oct. 21-27, 2024.
The voting will conclude Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
The video and poll are below the descriptions of each play.
1. Brett Schulz, Decatur (Maryland)
Edge rusher rises high to grab a one-handed interception and then take it to the house.
2. Brandon Finney, McDonogh (Maryland)
Oregon Ducks commit reads the QB's eyes, shifts coverage and makes a one-handed interception.
3. Gabe Glover, Houston Academy (Alabama)
Absorbs huge hit and hangs on for what proves to be the game-winning touchdown catch.
4. Maverick Geske, Brebeuf Jesuit (Indiana)
Takes the last of several laterals and sprints for the end zone on miraculous TD.
5. Max Durgin, Mayo (Minnesota)
Palms the ball for a one-handed interception while keeping his concentration to get a foot down inbounds.
6. Cameron Smith, North Shore (Texas)
Makes juggling catch near the goal line on game-winning drive against Atascocita.
7. Aaryn Washington, Mater Dei (California)
Out-fights receiver for the ball and then runs it back for a pick-six.
8. Aydan West, Quince Orchard (Maryland)
Shows off insane hops and hands on one-handed interception.
9. Max Welter, La Salle (Ohio)
Reverses body to adjust to the throw and makes a one-handed grab.
10. Austin Wilson, Frisco Wakeland (Texas)
Emerges from rugby scrum with the ball and then sprints for a 102-yard fumble return for a touchdown.
WATCH VIDEO BELOW OF THE TOP 10 PLAYS OF THE WEEK:
