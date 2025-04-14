National high school mascot bracket, Elite 8: Vote Wilde Lake Wildecats or Center Point-Urbana Stormin' Pointers
High School on SI's 2025 NCAA Tournament-style bracket to crown the best high school mascot in America has entered elite territory.
Complete national high school mascot bracket
Vote below for the No. 4-seeded Wilde Lake Wildecats (Maryland) or the No. 7-seeded Center Point-Urbana Stormin' Pointers (Iowa) to advance beyond the Elite 8.
The winner will face either the Moorhead Spuds (Minnesota) or Bryn Mawr Mawrtians (Maryland) in the Final Four.
The Wildecats beat the Keene Blackbirds (New Hampshire) in Round 1, the Ord Chanticleers (Nebraska) in Round 2 and East Union Urchins (Mississippi) in the Sweet 16.
The Stormin' Pointers beat the Somers Tuskers (New York) in Round 1, the Annandale Atoms (Virginia) in Round 2 and survived a thriller in the Sweet 16 against the William Allen Canaries (Pennsylvania).
Voting for this matchup will conclude Monday, April 21, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
High School On SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll.
4. Wilde Lake Wildecats (Maryland)
The most clever use of the letter E in high school sports history resulted in Wilde Lake having a deceptively unique mascot. There are 743 U.S. high schools that call themselves the Wildcats, and there's only one Wildecats.
7. Center Point-Urbana Stormin' Pointers (Iowa)
Would they be in this position simply as the Pointers? Probably not. But Stormin’ Pointers wielding lightning bolts are an out-of-this-world force to be reckoned with in the mascot universe. According to Urbana resident Kristy Bruce, "the schools in the towns of Center Point and Urbana merged several years ago. Center Point's mascot was a Pointer and Urbana was the Cyclones. There was a strong desire to retain both mascots in some way, which led to the Pointer within the tornado, and a very unique mascot. It was a great way to promote unity during the transition." The physical mascot's name is Stormin' Norman.
—
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports