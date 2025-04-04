National high school mascot bracket, Sweet 16: Vote William Allen Canaries or Center Point-Urbana Stormin' Pointers
March Madness has turned to April Sweetness in High School on SI's 2025 NCAA Tournament-style bracket to crown the best high school mascot in America.
Complete national high school mascot bracket
Vote below for the No. 6-seeded William Allen Canaries (Pennsylvania) or the No. 7-seeded Center Point-Urbana Stormin' Pointers (Iowa) to advance beyond the Sweet 16.
The winner will face either the East Union Urchins (Mississippi) or Wilde Lake Wildecats (Maryland) in the Elite 8.
The Canaries beat the Mt. Pleasant Kilties (Rhode Island) in Round 1 and Green Mountain Valley Gumbies (Vermont) in Round 2.
The Stormin' Pointers beat the Somers Tuskers (New York) in Round 1 and the Annandale Atoms (Virginia) in Round 2.
Voting for this matchup will conclude Friday, April 11, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
High School On SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll.
6. William Allen Canaries (Pennsylvania)
From the Our History section of the William Allen website: “In 1916, when the present main building opened, the Allentown High School colors were yellow and blue. The faculty and students interested in producing literary journals developed a magazine entitled, ‘The Canary and Blue.’ Somehow, the word ‘Canary,’ denoting one of the school colors, caught on and the bird became the mascot for the high school. The brave canary is known locally as the only bird to fly safely through a hurricane in its hope to beat perennial rival Bethlehem Area School District Liberty High’s Hurricanes.”
7. Center Point-Urbana Stormin' Pointers (Iowa)
Would they be in this position simply as the Pointers? Probably not. But Stormin’ Pointers wielding lightning bolts are an out-of-this-world force to be reckoned with in the mascot universe. According to Urbana resident Kristy Bruce, "the schools in the towns of Center Point and Urbana merged several years ago. Center Point's mascot was a Pointer and Urbana was the Cyclones. There was a strong desire to retain both mascots in some way, which led to the Pointer within the tornado, and a very unique mascot. It was a great way to promote unity during the transition." The phyical mascot's name is Stormin' Norman.
