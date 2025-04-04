National high school mascot bracket, Sweet 16: Vote for Inman Teutons or Monroe Cheesemakers
March Madness has turned to April Sweetness in High School on SI's 2025 NCAA Tournament-style bracket to crown the best high school mascot in America.
Complete national high school mascot bracket
Vote below for the No. 1-seeded Inman Teutons (Kansas) or the No. 4-seeded Monroe Cheesemakers (Wisconsin) to advance beyond the Sweet 16.
The winner will face either the Avon Old Farms Winged Beavers (Connecticut) or Cairo Syrupmakers (Georgia) in the Elite 8.
The Teutons beat the Rapid City Central Cobblers (South Dakota) in Round 1 and Bray-Doyle Donkeys (Oklahoma) in Round 2.
The Cheesemakers beat the Key West Conchs (Florida) in Round 1 and the Kingswood Oxford Wyverns in Round 2.
Voting for this matchup will conclude Friday, April 11, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
High School On SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll.
1. Inman Teutons (Kansas)
Inman is rife with German heritage, and a Teuton is a Germanic fighting warrior from around the second century BC. Inman has the only Teutons in U.S. high school sports.
4. Monroe Cheesemakers (Wisconsin)
Only 25 miles away from the Freeport (Illinois) Pretzels, the Monroe Cheesemakers basketball teams take on the Pretzels every year in "The Snack Bowl." Monroe is known as "The Swiss Cheese Capital of the U.S."
—
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App