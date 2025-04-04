National high school mascot bracket, Sweet 16: Vote for Key Obezags or Frankfort Hot Dogs
March Madness has turned to April Sweetness in High School on SI's 2025 NCAA Tournament-style bracket to crown the best high school mascot in America.
Complete national high school mascot bracket
Vote below for the No. 1-seeded Key Obezags (Maryland) or the No. 13-seeded Frankfort Hot Dogs (Indiana) to advance beyond the Sweet 16.
The winner will face either the Newport Central Catholic Thoroughbreds (Kentucky) or Morse Shipbuilders (Maine) in the Elite 8.
The Obezags beat the Wai'anae Seariders (Hawaii) in Round 1 and Harpeth Hall Honeybears (Tennessee) in Round 2. (Shout-out to the Honeybears for a well-fought battle).
The Hot Dogs knocked out the Perry-Lecompton Kaws (Kansas) in Round 1 and the Bayfield Trollers (Wisconsin) in Round 2.
Voting for this matchup will conclude Friday, April 11, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
High School On SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll.
1. Key Obezags (Maryland)
When the property on which the school was built was donated, it was filled with gazebos. The students voted and decided to spell gazebo backwards as their nickname. Not surprisingly, they’re the only Obezags in the country.
13. Frankfort Hot Dogs (Indiana)
Named in tribute to Frankfurt, Germany, the town has a Hot Dog Festival every summer, but it's worth noting that the high school mascot is a snarling dog, not a guy named Nathan or Oscar.
—
