National high school mascot bracket, Sweet 16: Vote for Mellen Granite Diggers or Bryn Mawr Mawrtians
March Madness has turned to April Sweetness in High School on SI's 2025 NCAA Tournament-style bracket to crown the best high school mascot in America.
Vote below for the No. 3-seeded Mellen Granite Diggers (Wisconsin) or the No. 7-seeded Bryn Mawr Martians (Maryland) to advance beyond the Sweet 16.
The winner will face either the Hesston Swathers (Kansas) or Moorhead Spuds (Minnesota) in the Elite 8.
The Granite Diggers beat the Nome-Beltz Nanooks (Alaska) in Round 1 and Lejeune Devilpups (North Carolina) in Round 2.
The Mawrtians, the last team in to qualify for the tournament, toppled the Vineland Fighting Clan (New Jersey) in Round 1 and the Kosciusko Whippets (Mississippi) in Round 2.
Voting for this matchup will conclude Friday, April 11, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
3. Mellen Granite Diggers (Wisconsin)
Mellen has a long history as a mining town, especially for a special type of black granite, and its physical mascot is as colorful as they come. It's a blue chipmunk named Chipper who carries a pick-ax.
7. Bryn Mawr Mawrtians (Maryland)
Michigan has the only Martians in the country among U.S. high schools, and Bryn Mawr has the only Mawrtians. Mascot pride is brimming at the 140-year-old Baltimore school.
