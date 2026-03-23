Ashlyn Koupal, the Class of 2026 5-Star Power Forward out of Wagner High School in South Dakota, is ready to embark on her next chapter with the Nebraska Huskers family.

Before she even steps foot on the court for her collegiate career, she will be cementing her legacy in Glendale, Arizona, on March 31 at the 2026 McDonald's All-American Games.

For Koupal, this moment is more than a prestigious All-Star Game.

She will be playing for her two cousins, who received care from the Ronald McDonald House in Denver, Colorado.

When High School On SI asked Koupal what it meant for her to carry her cousins' stories with her onto the biggest stage in high school basketball, she explained, "I think it's super cool to be able to play for them on this stage. It's really cool to see how much the Ronald McDonald House was there for my cousins along the way, and just helped them out when they were in need was really cool. So I'm excited to be able to play for my cousins in these games because they're huge parts of my life."

Q&A with Ashlyn Koupal

Myckena Guerrero: Everyone has a story. Where did this whole basketball journey begin for you, and what moments shaped you into the player we’re seeing today?

Ashlyn Koupal: I started playing basketball before I can even remember. Both of my parents are coaches, so I kind of grew up in the gym. And I've had people influencing me in my whole life, just looking up to the players my parents were coaching, so that's kind of like what made me fall in love with the game. Seeing like how they do things, and then I knew I really loved the game my seventh grade year. I started taking it seriously, and it was our region game. I definitely went off that game, and I realized it was something that I could really go far in life, and something I wanted to be really good at, so yeah, I've kind of stuck with basketball ever since.

MG: With your parents both being coaches, what do you feel is the biggest thing they've instilled in you to not just be an incredible player on the court, but to leave a legacy off the court as well?

AK: Yeah, I think they've instilled hard work into me and that nothing comes easy, and I feel like my parents being coaches, they've been a little harder on me and expect more out of me. So I think like from day one that's been instilled in me, and just to be able to see them and how they instill that in their players, and just how they wanted success for them growing up, I think that was really cool to see.

MG: Your McDonald's All-American journey is very cool because it is way more than basketball for you. You’ll be playing in this game on behalf of your two cousins, who were cared for by the Ronald McDonald House in Denver. What does it mean to carry their story with you on a stage like this?

AK: I think it's super cool to be able to play for them on this stage. It's really cool to see how much the Ronald McDonald House was there for my cousins along the way, and just helped them out when they were in need was really cool. So, I'm excited to be able to play for my cousins in these games because they're huge parts of my life.

MG: Being named a McDonald’s All-American is one of the highest honors in high school basketball. When you first got that call, what was going through your mind?

AK: Yeah, when I first found out, it didn't even feel real. Like this has definitely been one of my goals growing up and like always hearing about the McDonald's games. Getting to watch them growing up and then actually know that I'm going to be playing in one was just super exciting, like I was just really proud because this is something I've worked for growing up, and my whole life I put in a lot of time to get to this place.

MG: When you found out, what did your what did your parents say?

AK: I went to practice and my parents were there, and they told the team and said how proud of me they were, and just explained that's where hard work will get you. So, I also hope that all of this can help to inspire my teammates and that they know that working hard will get you where you want to be.

MG: You have definitely inspired your teammates. I mean, look at all the accolades you've had in high school. But looking back from your freshman year until now, what do you feel like is the biggest thing you've learned about yourself, not only as an athlete but as a person as well?

AK: I feel like my commitment and what I've had to sacrifice for the game over the years has showed a lot of how much I'm willing to give up, and I feel like I've really learned that about myself over the years. Like how much I love basketball and how good I want to be at it. I feel like the amount of things I've done for the game to get to where I want to be has been pretty cool to experience over the years, and just the people around me. Like it wouldn't be possible without any of them, and it just really goes to show that you're nowhere without the people around you, because I would not be anywhere near where I am without everyone around me. That's helped me along the way.

MG: So if your parents were sitting right next to you right now, what is the message you'd want to tell them to thank them for guiding you on this journey?

AK: I would just tell them that I love them and even though there was a lot of times I didn't agree with what they were telling me, it was what I needed at the time. So I would just like to thank them for sticking with me even during the times I was being stubborn, because they knew what my goals were and they were just trying to help me get there.

MG: Well we see your stats we see what you do on the court , but who is Ashlyn off the court?

AK: I think I'm just like a really caring person and I feel like I'm fun to be around. I really do want what's best for the person beside me, so that's what I'm always looking to do.

MG: You are going to embark on your next chapter, joining the Huskers' family. How excited are you to be there, and what was the overall factor that made you want to join them?

AK: I'm super excited to get down there, especially now that I've finished my high school season here. I'm just looking forward to it more and more every day, but the deciding factor for me was definitely just the relationships I had there with the coaches and the players. Just like the culture at Nebraska. And then it also helped with them just being four hours away, so it was kind of just a no-brainer to go there with everything else.

MG: McDonald's All-American is all about when hype becomes legacy. When all of a sudden that's done, what type of legacy do you hope you leave behind?

AK: I just hope that I can be someone that people don't remember just for basketball, but for the person I was. And that I can give the little kids in small towns hope that they can get where they want to be and to work hard. You don't need all the resources. You just need a ball, a hoop and the gym, and you can do whatever you want, I think. So, I hope that little kids can see that and chase their dreams too.

Make sure to follow along with High School On SI for all your latest McDonald's All-American exclusive content, as we will be heading to Glendale, Arizona, to cover the 49th annual McDonald's All-American Games on March 31, 2026, at the Desert Diamond Arena

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