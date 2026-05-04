Top JUCO Women’s Basketball Team Hires Iowa Native As Head Coach

Nate Oakland has been around the game of basketball at all levels for the past two-plus decades.

Now, the native of Cedar Falls, Iowa has been tabbed to replace a living legend in the junior college women’s basketball game.

Kirkwood Community College announced the hiring of Oakland to replace Kim Muhl, who announced he was stepping down following this past season. Oakland most recently was an assistant coach at the University of Northern Iowa and the women’s basketball team under Tanya Warren.

“I am extremely honored and humbled to be named the next Head Women’s Basketball Coach at Kirkwood Community College,” Oakland said in a press release from the school. “Thank you to Dr. Kristie Fisher and to Todd Tima for believing in me. My family and I could not be more excited.

“I am to build upon and continue to amazing legacy of Hall of Famer Coach Kim Muhl and will work relentlessly to do so. I cannot wait to get to work and compete for our next championship.”

Cedar Falls, Iowa Native Has Spent Time At Various Levels Coaching College Basketball

Oakland has made coaching stops at North Dakota State University, Coe College, Wartburg College and the University of Minnesota Morris.

“We are thrilled to welcome Coach Nate Oakland, his wife, Alex, and their family into our Kirkwood community,” said Rima, the Director of Athletics at Kirkwood. “His commitment to excellence, both on the court and in the classroom, aligns perfectly with our mission.

“I look forward to working with Coach Nate to continue the championship success in our women’s basketball program.”

New Kirkwood Basketball Coach Married To Iowa High School Girls Basketball Standout

Oakland attended and graduated from the University of Northern Iowa, and is married to Alex (Cook) Oakland, a former all-stater at Decorah High School who went on to play for the Panthers and was inducted into the women’s basketball hall of fame.

Oakland will be replacing Muhl, who led Kirkwood to nine NJCAA national women’s basketball championships and over 1,100 wins in 37 seasons at the helm. Under Muhl, the Eagles recorded 37 straight seasons with at least 20 wins.

Kirkwood has routinely recruited many of the top players in Iowa high school girls basketball over the years while also hitting states like Minnesota, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin and Missouri on the most recent roster for the school.

Northern Iowa did the same with Oakland on the coaching staff, recruiting in-state and hitting the surrounding states of Iowa, as well.