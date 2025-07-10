NFHS makes changes to high school football fumble, equipment rules
The NFHS made revisions to high school football player equipment rules for the upcoming 2025 season.
The football rules committee ruled that when a forward fumble goes out of bounds between the goal lines, the ball shall be returned to the spot of the fumble, no longer where the ball crossed the sideline.
The rule was changed because the rules committee felt the previous rule provided an unfair advantage to the team that fumbled.
The NFHS will permit electronic communication with players during games as fixed electronic signs with play signals. The rules still prohibit in-helmet or audio communications.
Additionally, players are not allowed to wear any audio or video equipment during a game.
Starting in 2026, "tooth and mouth protectors a) shall not include any attachment(s) that do not serve a purpose and function in protecting the teeth or mouth, and b) shall not include anything that is a health or risk issue and could pose danger to themselves or other players," the NFHS said is a press release.
The NFHS also added rules regarding arm sleeves. In the release, effective in the the 2027 season, “arm sleeves, whether attached to a shirt or unattached, manufactured to enhance contact with the football or opponent, must meet the SFIA specification at the time of manufacture. Arm sleeves must have a permanent, exact replica of the SFIA arm sleeve seal (meets SFIA specification), that must be visible and appear legibly on the exterior of the arm sleeve.”
A complete listing of the football rules changes will be available on the NFHS website at www.nfhs.org.
