NFL Announces 32 Nominees For Girls Flag National Player Of The Year
The National Football League (NFL) on Thursday announced its 32 nominees for the prestigous Maxwell Award for the National Player of the Year.
Among the 32 nominees, each team from the NFL chose a player from its respective region to have up for the award. Among the notables up for the award is Tampa Robinson quarterback Haidyn Spano, who has led the Knights to the Class 1A state championship the previous two seasons.
Last season as a junior, the signal caller ended up throwing for over 4,000 yards, 84 touchdowns and just 10 interceptions. Incredible numbers. Spano played defense full-time as well and made 58 flag pulls and picked off seven passes on defense.
Down below is the complete list of nominees up for the award:
Maxwell Award National Player of the Year nominees
SAMAYA TAYLOR-JENKINS (ARIZONA CARDINALS)
ALEXANDRIA LOFTON (ATLANTA FALCONS)
ANNABEL FLETCHER (BALTIMORE RAVENS)
NELA LOPUSANOVA (BUFFALO BILLS)
LILLY RUMBILL (CAROLINA PANTHERS)
TORY SMITH (CHICAGO BEARS)
SARAH ENGINGER (CINCINNATI BENGALS)
VARIA ZASUKHINA (CLEVELAND BROWNS)
CELESTE ALVAREZ (DALLAS COWBOYS)
ARIANA AKEY (DENVER BRONCOS)
RILEY VERTZ (GREEN BAY PACKERS)
AVA WALLACE (HOUSTON TEXANS)
ELENA NEWSOM (INDIANAPOLIS COLTS)
GABY ROURKE (JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS)
ANNA ANDERSON (KANSAS CITY CHIEFS)
KIONA "KI LOLO" WESTERLUND (LAS VEGAS RAIDERS)
MAIA HELMAR (LOS ANGELES CHARGERS)
AAYA MCLYN (LOS ANGELES RAMS)
ADRIENNE RIVERA (MIAMI DOLPHINS)
TALIA VESCIO (MINNESOTA VIKINGS)
JORDAN D'AMELIO (NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS)
CAITLYN VAUGHN (NEW ORLEANS SAINTS)
VANESSA TEPPER (NEW YORK GIANTS)
JACLYN MOLININI (NEW YORK JETS)
MAYA JOHNSON (PHILADELPHIA EAGLES)
SHAY BROWN (PITTSBURGH STEELERS)
AVA ALLEN (SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS)
ELEANA LEE (SEATTLE SEAHAWKS)
HAIDYN SPANO (TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS)
KINLEIGH LEWIS (TENNESSEE TITANS)
ELEANOR MAHSHIE (WASHINGTON COMMANDERS)
