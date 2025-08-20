'No. 1 QB in the nation' coach says — Introducing 6-4 freshman QB Thaddeus Breaux
LOS ANGELES — Thaddeux Breaux II has yet to throw an official high school football pass yet, but by just looking at him, it wouldn't be hard to assume he's probably pretty good at it.
"He's our franchise quarterback," Hamilton High football coach Elijah Asante said. "I believe he's the No. 1 quarterback in the country right now (for the 2029 class) ... He's going to be a first-round pick in the NFL one day."
Breaux, who is just 15 years old, is already 6-foot-4, 205 pounds. Physically, it's rare to see any freshman football player of that size, let alone playing quarterback. But Asante's praise sounds like a lot of pressure, right?
"There isn't any pressure," Asante said. "It's just high school football."
When asking Breaux of that pressure ...
"I don't like to overestimate myself," Breaux said with a shy smile. "I like to downplay (what Asante says), but it does put a little pressure on me because (coach) has a lot of expectations of me. But pressure is good."
Breaux doesn't just look the part. He plays it, too.
The standout freshman throws a great ball. The mechanics are smooth; the ball comes out fast and with zip on it. Breaux is the real deal. Breaux's father, Thaddeus Breaux I, doesn't seem bothered by Asante's praise — in fact — Breaux doesn't see any problem with it.
"Our ultimate goal is the NFL," Breaux said of his son. "Nobody has ever been shy about saying they want to be a doctor or an attorney. He wants to be an NFL player ... however, I'm instilling values in him so if he has to pivot, he can easily pivot. But the ultimate goal is the NFL.
Breaux does have a supporting cast. Hamilton's top players include two-way players at defensive back and wide receiver Demetrius Posey (transfer from Mira Costa), Jacob Riley and Miles Manilay. Kristian Leslie (transfer from St. John Bosco) plays running back and linebacker. Junior Micah Butler is the team's top lineman at 6-foot-3, 275 pounds.
OUTSPOKEN ASANTE
Asante is known for his famous line: "I don't recruit, I attract."
The man knows how to bring attention to his program and players.
Asante has put together a challenging schedule for his Yankees, who will debut their new on-campus stadium against Gardena Serra on Thursday, August 28. Serra is loaded with talent is a mainstay among the top 15 programs in California every year.
"We're going to beat them," Asante said. "We're talented, too."
Asante has been an outspoken high school football coach in the greater Los Angeles area for a long time. He coached at LA Jordan, Carson and St. Paul. When he was at Carson, the Colts beat Mater Dei in back-to-back seasons in 2010 and 2011.
It's a well-known joke/notion that after Asante's Carson Colts beat Mater Dei in 2011 for the second straight time, the Monarchs suddenly got 'more colorful' and started to acquire more black and Samoan players.
"I helped desegregate South Orange County," Asante said laughing. "I'm kidding."
Mater Dei has turned into a national juggernaut the last decade or so. The Monarchs have suffered just five losses since 2016, all of which are to St. John Bosco. Mater Dei is the reigning 2023 and 2024 high school football national champions.
