Ohio High School Football Team Rocked by Sexual Assault, Hazing Allegations
An Ohio high school is facing serious allegations after a federal lawsuit named the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown, Ursuline High School football coaches and other administrators on charges of hazing and sexual assault.
Ursuline, located in Youngstown, Ohio, canceled its planned football game from last Friday night after a lawsuit was revealed that alleges hazing, assault and the creation of child pornography during a team football camp, according to WKYCTV-3 in Cleveland.
Dan Reardon, who served as the head coach until being suspended, along with assistant coaches Timothy McGlynn and Christian Syrianoudis are named in the federal suit, which was filed by the family of an Ursuline player.
The report states that the allegations all took place during a football camp this past June 2025. Both the principal and assistant principal at Ursuline are named in the lawsuit, along with 11 other football players, their families and the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown.
Ursuline Head Football Coach, Two Assistants on Suspension, Leave
Reardon agreed to take an immediate suspension while the two assistant coaches are on administrative leave for the time being during the “ongoing investigations and litigation.” Michael Frasco has been named the interim head coach for the duration of the season.
The law firm representing the plaintiffs believes that it is “not enough,” as they want the principal and assistant principal also placed on leave or suspended.
“And players accused of violence, hazing and disseminating child porn shouldn’t be playing or in school pending complete investigations, administrative and criminal,” said Subodh Chandra of the Chandra Law Firm.
Alleged Incident Involving Ursuline Took Place Over Several Days with Multiple Players
The camp took place between June 12-20 as the team traveled through Florida, Alabama and Tennessee. According to the complaint, a group of Ursuline football players violently assaulted the plaintiff family’s minor son, The Columbus Dispatch reported.
Videos of the incident were released and posted to Snapchat. It is also marked that the coaches were aware of misconduct before, during and after the trip, but did not take appropriate action to address it. Over the nine-day trip, 25 players, including 12 assailants, were involved with multiple witnesses and victims.
There are reports that Reardon had previously resigned from coaching at Ursuline in 2011 due to the recruitment of players before being rehired in 2019. McGlynn is alleged to have resigned as a head football coach at another high school in Ohio in 2020 over allegations of physical ause and threats against players.
Ursuline, who won its first two games over Steubenville and Bishop Hartley, does not have a game scheduled until September 19 when they play Harding in league action.