Ursuline Cancels Football Game After Hazing Lawsuit Filed Against Coaches, Players
On Friday night, there will be no game for the Ursuline Fighting Irish football team, as a lawsuit filed on Tuesday has forced the school to cancel their game against Farrrell (Pennsylvania).
Details of the Lawsuit
The lawsuit was filed on Sept. 2 against Ursuline High School, Principal Matthew Sammartino, Assistant Principal Margaret Damore, football head coach Dan Reardon and football assistant coaches Tim McGlynn and Christian Syrianoudis. The lawsuit also named several players and their families.
Allegations of Hazing and Assault
The lawsuit was field on behalf of a student who was allegedly hazed, while also being physically and sexually assaulted. The incident was also allegedly then recorded and sent to several people.
School’s Response Questioned
The lawsuit claims that "when school administrators, soon after the trip, learned of the misconduct, they engaged in their own misconduct and failed to take the appropriate actions to address the misconduct and protect the victims."
Impact on the Team’s Season
Ursuline, who was ranked No. 11 in the latest High School on SI Ohio football Top 25, started the season 2-0 by defeating Steubenville 37-7 and Bishop Hartley 34-7 after being ranked No. 16 in the High School on SI Ohio football Preseason Top 25.
