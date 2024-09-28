High School

Oregon Ducks football commit Akili Smith Jr. fires 61-yard dart, and Dad got the video

4-star commit's laser to Isaiah Grant opened the flood gates for Lincoln (San Diego) at Grant (Sacramento).

Mike Swanson, SBLive Sports

Lincoln's Akili Smith Jr. kicked off the Hornets' scoring Friday night with a beautiful TD throw.
Akili Smith had a cannon of an arm for the Oregon Ducks.

Four-star senior quarterback Akili Smith Jr. does too, as the San Diego Lincoln quarterback showed off Friday night against Sacramento Grant in a Southern California vs. Northern California battle.

Down 7-0 early, the Lincoln quarterback who's committed to Oregon fired a dart over the middle to Isaiah Grant, who cruised into the end zone after being hit in stride.

And who posted the video? Yep, it was Dad:

Lincoln leads 28-10 in the third quarter in Sacramento.

Grant struck first on its opening drive, but it's been all Lincoln since.

