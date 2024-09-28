Oregon Ducks football commit Akili Smith Jr. fires 61-yard dart, and Dad got the video
Akili Smith had a cannon of an arm for the Oregon Ducks.
Four-star senior quarterback Akili Smith Jr. does too, as the San Diego Lincoln quarterback showed off Friday night against Sacramento Grant in a Southern California vs. Northern California battle.
Down 7-0 early, the Lincoln quarterback who's committed to Oregon fired a dart over the middle to Isaiah Grant, who cruised into the end zone after being hit in stride.
And who posted the video? Yep, it was Dad:
Lincoln leads 28-10 in the third quarter in Sacramento.
Grant struck first on its opening drive, but it's been all Lincoln since.
Follow our live updates of Lincoln vs. Grant
—
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive | @sblivesports
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before.
For more information, visit si.com/high-school.