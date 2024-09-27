Akili Smith Jr. 'very solid' with Oregon, eager to compete if Ducks bring in another quarterback
The Oregon Ducks locked in Lincoln (California) four-star quarterback Akili "K.J." Smith Jr. as part of the 2025 recruiting class this summer.
But the Ducks also recently extended a scholarship offer to fast-rising Campbell(Hawaii) four-star quarterback and Cal commit Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele.
That move clearly indicates Dan Lanning and his coaching staff are willing to take a second quarterback if he meets their criteria.
Smith sees no problem with that at all.
He's locked in with the Ducks and eager to compete against whoever arrives on campus in Eugene.
"I feel very solid about my decision with Oregon," Smith said. "Even if (Sagapolutele) would commit to Oregon I would still have to compete with all of the other quarterbacks that are already there as well as him. So that wouldn’t affect my commitment at all."
The California product intends to visit Oregon for the game against Ohio State, but in the meantine he's focused on his high school season.
Lincoln plays Grant in a marquee California matchup Friday, which Oregon fans can watch on live stream.
No matter how it shakes out on the recruiting front, it seems Smith is locked in to his future in Eugene.