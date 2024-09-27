Live score updates: Lincoln (San Diego) vs. Grant (Sacramento) in California high school football
It's Northern California vs. Southern California on Friday night in Sacramento as the Grant Pacers host the Lincoln Hornets in high school football.
Lincoln (2-2) and four-star quarterback Akili Smith Jr. (Oregon Ducks commit) make the eight-hour trek north from San Diego coming off a bye week.
Grant (4-2) beat Destiny Christian last week and is No. 3 in the SBLive/SI Sac-Joaquin Section Top 15.
Follow along for live updates once the game kicks off at 7:15 p.m. PT.
PREGAME
Before the bye, San Diego Lincoln lost 28-19 to JSerra, which held Smith to 141 yards passing, but the Hornets remain the top-ranked team in San Diego.
Sacramento Grant scheduled this game to replace McClatchy, and it continues the Pacers' tough early-season schedule.
Grant's top-rated senior recruits are three-star athlete Ezekiel Castex (uncommitted) and three-star edge Jeremiah Tuiileila (San Diego State commit).
Besides Smith, San Diego Lincoln boasts three-star athletes Isaiah Grant, CJ Williams and Cammeron Purnell (all uncommitted), plus three-star senior receiver Ty Olsen (San Jose State commit).
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive | @sblivesports
