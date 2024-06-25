High School

Jared McCain goes from California high school basketball star to 2024 NBA first-round pick by 76ers (photos)

McCain, a 5-star recruit at Centennial-Corona, scores 15 points and grabs six rounds in his summer league debut

Jared McCain, Centennial-Corona High School
Jared McCain, Centennial-Corona High School / File photo by Heston Quan (2022)

Jared McCain, who starred at Centennial High School (Corona, Calif. ) and was the No. 16 overall pick by the Philadelphia 76ers in last month's 2024 NBA Draft, scored 15 points, grabbed six rebounds and had two steals in his summer league debut Monday in Utah.

McCain and the 76ers face the Jazz tonight in their second game of the Salt Lake City Summer League at the Delta Center. The game will be shown on ESPN2 at 9 p.m. EST.

McCain, a 5-star recruit, played last season as a freshman for Duke. In 36 games for the Blue Devils, he averaged 14.3 points, five rebounds and 1.9 assists. He scored a career-high 35 points, tying Zion Williamson for the Duke freshman record, in a 76–67 victory against Florida State.

McCain was an McDonald's All-American for the Huskies and a time-two California Gatorade Player of the Year. He averaged 17.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, four assists, and 1.5 steals during his senior season of 2022-23.

McCain guided the Huskies to a 34-1 record and the California CIF State Open Division title during his junior season of 2021-22.

Here are some of the best of the best photos of McCain from his high school playing days:

Jared McCain is guarded during the 2022 CIF State Open Division championship game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Jared McCain is guarded during the 2022 CIF State Open Division championship game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. / File photo by Dennis Lee
Jared McCain during 2022-23 preseason photo shoot at the Centennial gym.
Jared McCain during 2022-23 preseason photo shoot at the Centennial gym. / File photo by Heston Quan
Jared McCain against visiting Sierra Canyon in the 2023 CIF Southern Section Open Division playoffs.
Jared McCain against visiting Sierra Canyon in the 2023 CIF Southern Section Open Division playoffs. / File photo by Nick Koza
Jared McCain celebrates late in the final period during the CIF State Open Division title game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento in March of 2022.
Jared McCain celebrates late in the final period during the CIF State Open Division title game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento in March of 2022. / File photo by Dennis Lee
Jared McCain averaged 17.7 points per game during his season season of 2022-23.
Jared McCain averaged 17.7 points per game during his season season of 2022-23. / File photo by Nick Koza
Jared McCain (middle) celebrates following his team's victory over Sierra Canyon in the 2022 CIF Southern Section Open Division championship game.
Jared McCain (middle) celebrates following his team's victory over Sierra Canyon in the 2022 CIF Southern Section Open Division championship game. / File photo by Nick Koza
Jared McCain takes a foul shot against Modesto Christian during the Proving Grounds Showcase '22 at Sheldon High School in Sacramento.
Jared McCain takes a foul shot against Modesto Christian during the Proving Grounds Showcase '22 at Sheldon High School in Sacramento. / File photo by Ralph Thompson
Jared McCain during 2022-23 preseason photo shoot at Centennial gym.
Jared McCain during 2022-23 preseason photo shoot at Centennial gym. / File photo by Heston Quan
Jared McCain proudly holds the trophy following Centennial's victory over Modesto Christian in the 2022 CIF State Open Division championship game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Jared McCain proudly holds the trophy following Centennial's victory over Modesto Christian in the 2022 CIF State Open Division championship game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. / File photo by Dennis Lee
