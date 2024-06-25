Jared McCain goes from California high school basketball star to 2024 NBA first-round pick by 76ers (photos)
Jared McCain, who starred at Centennial High School (Corona, Calif. ) and was the No. 16 overall pick by the Philadelphia 76ers in last month's 2024 NBA Draft, scored 15 points, grabbed six rebounds and had two steals in his summer league debut Monday in Utah.
McCain and the 76ers face the Jazz tonight in their second game of the Salt Lake City Summer League at the Delta Center. The game will be shown on ESPN2 at 9 p.m. EST.
McCain, a 5-star recruit, played last season as a freshman for Duke. In 36 games for the Blue Devils, he averaged 14.3 points, five rebounds and 1.9 assists. He scored a career-high 35 points, tying Zion Williamson for the Duke freshman record, in a 76–67 victory against Florida State.
McCain was an McDonald's All-American for the Huskies and a time-two California Gatorade Player of the Year. He averaged 17.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, four assists, and 1.5 steals during his senior season of 2022-23.
McCain guided the Huskies to a 34-1 record and the California CIF State Open Division title during his junior season of 2021-22.
Here are some of the best of the best photos of McCain from his high school playing days: