Rosters Revealed as Nation’s Top Girls High School Soccer Players Get Set for 2025 High School All-American Game
Forty of the nation's elite girls high school soccer players from fall-playing states and four elite coaches will take part in the 12th Annual High School All-American Game on Dec. 13, at Wando High School in Charleston, S.C.
The selected players are seniors who have completed their high school soccer careers and represented their high school teams during the fall season. These players have achieved many regional and national awards and will attend some of the top universities across the country.
The participants will arrive in South Carolina on Thursday, Dec. 11, to participate in team training and activities.
EAST
Name, School (State), College Commit
Camille Banks, Curtis (N.Y.), TCU
Johannah Bradley, Warwick Valley (N.Y.), Virginia Tech
Lilia Calvert, Abington Heights (Pa.), Rutgers
Cate Cantu, Lower Merion (Pa.), Louisville
Teigan Cunnane, Albertus Magnus (N.Y.), Auburn
Mary Katherine De Bono, Albertus Magnus (N.Y.), Navy
Natalia DiSora, Upper St. Clair (Pa.), Wake Forest
Sierra Dupre, Upper St. Clair (Pa.), Clemson
Maya Goddard, Westminster School (Conn.), Virginia Tech
Sara Groseibl, Blair Academy (N.J.), Miami
Alexa Lee, Rutgers Prep (N.J.), Columbia
Mia Lough, George Washington (W.Va.), West Virginia
Ava Mason, Rutgers Prep (N.J.), Binghampton
Michaela Panella, St. Mary's (N.Y.), Wisconsin
Elle Price, Moravian Academy (Pa.), Kentucky
Morgan Shannon, Good Counsel (Md.), Maryland
Caitlyn Thompson, South Fayette (Pa.), Miami
Greyson Tischer, Notre Dame Prep (Md.), Maryland
Lena Tusche, Mount Saint Dominic (N.J.), Vanderbilt
Tommi Rose Valente, DePaul Catholic (N.J.), Rutgers
East Coaches: Amy Mullen, Charleston Catholic (W.Va.), Daniel Samimi, Albertus Magnus (N.Y.)
WEST
Name, School (State), College Commit
Ella Bach, Puyallup (Wash.), Clemson
Jayla Blue, Bearden (Tenn.), Tennessee
Ryan Boehm, Sehome (Wash.), Washington
Adalyn Cameron, Carmel (Ind.), undecided
Eliza Collings, Lone Peak (Uah), TCU
Jo Frischknecht, Portland Jesuit (Ore.), Montana
Kate Fuller, Lone Peak (Utah), BYU
Brooke Goerish, Spring Lake (Minn.), Colorado
Cate Gusick, Coronado (Nev.), Montana
Emma Hensley, Issaquah (Wash.), Gonzaga
Sienna Jenson, Riverton (Utah), Gonzaga
Izelee Kerns, Conner (Ky.), Western Michigan
Sloane May, Hamilton Southeastern (Ind.), Michigan
Ashley O'Brien, Indian Hill (Ohio), Murray State
Isabella Salina, Miss Porter's School (Conn.), Kansas
Olivia Stark, Faith Lutheran (Nev.), UC-Irvine
Campbell Wilson, Rocky Mountain (Idaho), Boise State
Lucy Wimsatt, Woodinville (Wash.), Santa Clara
Hattie Yugovich, Ontario (Ohio), Akron
Vanessa Zufall, Highland (Ohio), undecided
West Coaches: Jason Lichtenberger, Issaquah (Wash.), Bill Zufall (Ohio)