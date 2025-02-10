Super Bowl LIX commercial pushes for high school girls flag football in all 50 states
Currently there are 15 states throughout the country that sanction girls flag football as a high school sport.
The National Football League (NFL) during Super Bowl LIX made a push to try and make that a nation-wide deal.
During the Philadelphia Eagles' 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, the NFL aired a commercial, which featured former NFL'ers Pat McAfee, Marshawn Lynch and current stars Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings), Myles Garrett (Cleveland Browns), in which the league pushed for every state in the United States to make girls flag football an official varsity sport.
The sport of girls flag football's participation grew by over 100 percent, according to the National Federation of High Schools and is the fastest growing among all sports on the high school level.
There's 18 more states that are currently running pilot programs in hopes of also sanctioning the sport of girls flag football, which if all decide to do so, would bring the number to 33 total.
If the NFL's influence helps, the goal is that all 50 states will soon have girls flag football recognized as a varsity sport across the nation.
