Texas-bound QB Dia Bell, son of former NBA player, wins 2025 Elite 11 MVP
Some of the most notable names to play quarterback on Saturdays and Sundays participated in the Elite 11 quarterback camp, which started in 199, according to the Elite 11 website.
Names like Vince Young, Matt Leinart, Matt Stafford, Tim Tebow, Andrew Luck, Jameis Winston, Jared Goff, DeShaun Watson, Tua Tagovailoa, Trevor Lawrence, Jayden Daniels, CJ Stroud, Bryce Young and Caleb Williams came through the prestigious skills camp that seemingly only invites the top high school quarterbacks in the country.
5-star quarterback Dia Bell of American Heritage in Florida has added himself to Elite 11 lore after being named MVP Thursday afternoon. Bell is a 2026 prospect committed to Texas.
Bell is the son of former NBA guard Raja Bell, who was known for his stout on-ball defense and perimeter spats with the late Kobe Bryant.
Bell told 247Sports' Tom Loy his arm was getting tired after the first couple days, but Bell said he found a routine to finish the camp strong.
"I feel like I've always been better in a game setting," Bell told 247Sports. "But I had to find myself a routine ... find a way to battle through (the soreness). I was able to loosen up ... and just be me."
Bell beat out other notable quarterbacks such as Keisean Henderson (Houston commit), Bowe Bentley (offers from Oklahoma, LSU), Matt Ponatoski (offers to Arkansas, Alabama, Oregon) and Faizon Brandon (Tennessee commit) for MVP honors.
Bell led American Heritage to a 12-2 record in 2024 as a junior while throwing for 2,597 yards, 29 touchdowns and just six interceptions in 11 games. He also ran for 561 yards and five TDs.
EXPERTS ON DIA BELL ...
Andrew Ivins of 247Sports on Bell: "Crafty quarterback prospect with a well-rounded game that has shown year-over-year improvement. Had junior campaign cut short due to injury, but put strong spells of play on tape while navigating through one of the more difficult schedules in the country. Frequently calm and collected in the pocket and isn’t one to flinch in the face of pressure as he uses his above-average athleticism to extend plays and get out of trouble.
Smooth stroke and cleaner mechanics allow him to layer the football to the second level and exploit tight coverage windows. Utilizes plenty of touch on his deep shots and will lead his wide receivers to the promise land. Has gotten better at working through his progressions, but must keep evolving as a field reader and understand when the risk might outweigh the reward. Likely to undergo a major physical transformation in the coming years as in-person evaluations suggest that the body – which is equipped with big 10-inch hands – is still maturing. Overall, should be viewed as a mobile signal caller with some natural arm talent that is starting to put it all together as he enters senior season with a 19-4 record as a starter.
Must avoid setbacks and get healthy, but will eventually have a chance to be a difference-maker on Saturdays as he has shown that he can make things happen both on and off-script."
