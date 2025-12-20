Houston C.E. King vs. DeSoto: Live score updates of Texas High School Football Class 6A Division 2 championship
There will be a new Class 6A Division 2 champion this year.
Will it be a team that has been at the pinnacle before in DeSoto? Or will it be first-time finalist Houston C.E. King?
The two clash in the final game of the UIL football season at 7 p.m., Saturday, at AT&T Stadium.
DeSoto (12-3) has won three titles, winning in 2016, 2023 and 2023. King, part of Sheldon ISD, is 13-2.
King started playing football in 1955 and this is the best season in program history.
In a unique twist, all four teams in the Class 6A finals are from the same districts — DeSoto and Duncanville from District 11 and North Shore and King from District 23.
What to know
DeSoto enters on a 9-game winning streak, but at one point the Eagles were 3-3 on the season. This campaign started with a 70-28 loss to Creekside in a road game in Georgia. Defending Class 6A Division I champion North Crowley won in Week 2 and in Week 6, Class 6A finalist Duncanville won 48-28 to drop the Eagles to 3-3.
Last week, the Eagles knocked off No. 1-ranked Southlake Carroll 57-44 in Mansfield. SaRod Baker had more than 400 yards of total offense in the game, ending with a 99-yard touchdown run.
In the last two weeks, King has knocked off a pair of former state finalists in Humble Summer Creek (24-21) and Austin Vandegrift (58-41) in the semifinals. That win guaranteed a new state champion and kept Vandegrift from a return trip to Arlington.
The losses this year for the Panthers were against Galena Park North Shore (Class 6A D1 finalist) and Dickinson, which was 13-0 before a loss to North Shore in the playoffs.
Last year, King was only 5-5 and didn’t qualify for the playoffs. Last offseason, Cory Laxen was hired as the coach. He was on staff for three years before the head coach. He played at Rice and spent 10 years at North Shore as an assistant, winning four titles.
Who to know
DeSoto
RB SaRod Baker, jr. — Arguably one of the best players in the state. He’s run for 2,971 yards, with a 9.6 yards per carry average, with 43 TDs. He’s also 20-for-31 passing for 498 yards and 4 TDs and has 20 catches for 343 yards and 4 TDs.
WR/CB Ethan Feaster, sr. — A would-be junior reclassified and is now a USC signee. He has 88 catches for 1,610 yards and 19 TDs. He’s also playing in the secondary for the Eagles.
WR Antron Edmundson, sr. — WR2 has a line of 35/528/9 playing opposite of Feaster.
QB Legend Howell, sr. — He’s thrown for 2,616 yards and 30 TDs with only 3 INTs. Completing 68% of his passes
DB Damarion Ross, sr. — He leads the team with 5 interceptions
OL Jerbralon Stewart, sr. — He signed with New Mexico, one of 7 Texans headed there. He’s a three-year starter
King
ATH Dillon Mitchell, so. — 3-star uncommitted has 14 total TDs. Has 39 catches for 820 yards and 9 scores; ran the ball 29 time sofr 331 yards and 5 TDs.
RB Dionne Sims, sr. — 3-star signed with Rice; Leads the team in rushing with 212 carries for 1,883 yards and 26 TDs.
WR Braylon Lane, jr.,— 3-star uncommitted; has 24 catches for 284 yards and 4 TDs
QB Timothy Potts, sr. — Has thrown for 2,594 yards with 34 TDs and 3 interceptions. Added 11 scores on the ground with 93 carries and 792 yards.
WR LeJerric Clark, sr. — The Panthers' top pass catcher with 43 receptions for 841 yards and 7 TDs.
S Kei'Dryn Edmond, jr. — Has 5 interceptions, 4 forced fumbles, 10 pass breakups, 3 fumble recoveries
LB Damian Broussard, jr. — Top tackler with 111 stops, 11 TFL and 4 sacks
DE Dominick Toulon, sr. — Leads the Panthers with 17 sacks and 32 TFL. Has 95 tackles.
Pick 'Em Challenge
Tell us who you think will win the game with High School On SI's Pick 'Em Challenge
How to watch
Watch on Victory+
DeSoto vs. C.E. King: Live score updates from Texas high school football championship game
Refresh for the latest update.
LIVE UPDATES