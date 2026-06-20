The best high school sports photos of May, 2026: Vote for your favorite!

High School On SI has a nationwide network of professional photographers highlighting the top events in high school sports. The best photos of May, 2026 feature some of the biggest plays and most memorable moments from around the country.

Photographed and compiled by High School On SI via the SBLive Pro Photographers Network, the collection includes images from sports such as baseball, softball, lacrosse and track and field.

Make sure to vote for your favorite image from among the photos featured below before the voting ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sunday, June 28.

Below are the best of the best high school sports photos of March from High School On SI.

Broken Bat

Paul Shepardson

Erie first baseman Chase Craddock breaks his bat on a fastball from Mountain Vista pitcher Sawyer Tipton during the CHSAA 5A Region 5 baseball championship game in Colorado.

Protecting the Base Paths

Rick Sammons

South Stanley’s Ashelyn Tucker receives the throw from the catcher in the NCHAA 2A Regional softball playoffs in North Carolina.

Hit by Pitch

Mitch Irving

Terre Haute North’s Nathan Lancaster gets hit by a pitch against Danville in an Indiana high school baseball game.

Through the Legs!

Greg Jungferman

A Terra Linda player takes an acrobatic shot against Miramonte in the CIF North Coast Section lacrosse finals in California.

Fingertip Catch

David Venezia

A receiver extends for an over the shoulder catch during a game in the Battle of the White Tanks 7-on-7 event in Arizona.

Pumped Up

Benjamin Lelek

Garden City’s Ethan Armstrong celebrates a double play during a Michigan high school baseball playoff game.

Diving Catch

Brian Kelly

Plymouth North’s Connor Whiting makes a diving catch against Braintree in a Massachusetts high school baseball game.

On Your Marks

Brandon Campea

A Gonzaga Prep hurdler gets set on the blocks for her 100M hurdles race at the Greater Spokane League sub-districts meet.

Champions!

David Leong

Hartselle players celebrate their championship win over Spain Park in the AHSAA Class 6A baseball state final in Alabama.

Collision

Shawn Barney

A Park Tudor baserunner collides with the Brebeuf fielder as he makes the catch in an Indiana high school baseball game.

Brace for Impact

Jules Karney

The Clark catcher waits as the Mater East baserunner barrels down the line toward home.

Connecting with the Pitch

Donn Parris

A University player connects with the pitch against Covina in the CIF Southern Section Division 5 softball quarterfinals in California

Leaping Catch

Tim Bourke

Rock Canyon outfielder Own Stout makes a leaping catch in a Colorado high school baseball game.

Home Run Robbery

Ralph Thompson

Roseville outfielder reaches over the outfield fence to rob the East Union batter of a home run in the CIF Sac Joaquin Section Division 4 baseball semi-finals in California.

Mid-Air High Jump

Katie Cooke

Carlisle’s Emma Robinson competes in the high jump at the Raccoon River Conference Meet in Iowa.

Onto the Next Round!

Rudy Schmoke

Mount Carmel players celebrate their win over La Costa Canyon in the CIF San Diego baseball playoffs in California.

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