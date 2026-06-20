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The best high school sports photos of May, 2026: Vote for your favorite!

Check out the most iconic high school sports images from around the country and cast your vote for your favorite photo!
MycKena Guerrero|
SBLive's Photos of the Month
SBLive's Photos of the Month | SBLive

High School On SI has a nationwide network of professional photographers highlighting the top events in high school sports. The best photos of May, 2026 feature some of the biggest plays and most memorable moments from around the country.

Photographed and compiled by High School On SI via the SBLive Pro Photographers Network, the collection includes images from sports such as baseball, softball, lacrosse and track and field.

Make sure to vote for your favorite image from among the photos featured below before the voting ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sunday, June 28

Below are the best of the best high school sports photos of March from High School On SI.

Broken Bat

Paul Shepardson
Paul Shepardson

Erie first baseman Chase Craddock breaks his bat on a fastball from Mountain Vista pitcher Sawyer Tipton during the CHSAA 5A Region 5 baseball championship game in Colorado.

Protecting the Base Paths

Rick Sammons
Rick Sammons

South Stanley’s Ashelyn Tucker receives the throw from the catcher in the NCHAA 2A Regional softball playoffs in North Carolina.

Hit by Pitch

Mitch Irving - Terre Haute North’s Nathan Lancaster gets hit by a pitch against Danville in an Indiana high school baseball g
Mitch Irving

Terre Haute North’s Nathan Lancaster gets hit by a pitch against Danville in an Indiana high school baseball game.

Through the Legs!

Greg Jungferman
Greg Jungferman

A Terra Linda player takes an acrobatic shot against Miramonte in the CIF North Coast Section lacrosse finals in California.

Fingertip Catch

David Venezia
David Venezia

A receiver extends for an over the shoulder catch during a game in the Battle of the White Tanks 7-on-7 event in Arizona.

Pumped Up

Benjamin Lelek
Benjamin Lelek

Garden City’s Ethan Armstrong celebrates a double play during a Michigan high school baseball playoff game.

Diving Catch

Brian Kelly
Brian Kelly

 Plymouth North’s Connor Whiting makes a diving catch against Braintree in a Massachusetts high school baseball game.

On Your Marks

Brandon Campea
Brandon Campea

 A Gonzaga Prep hurdler gets set on the blocks for her 100M hurdles race at the Greater Spokane League sub-districts meet.

Champions!

David Leong - Champions!
David Leong

Hartselle players celebrate their championship win over Spain Park in the AHSAA Class 6A baseball state final in Alabama.

Collision

Shawn Barney - Collision
Shawn Barney

 A Park Tudor baserunner collides with the Brebeuf fielder as he makes the catch in an Indiana high school baseball game.

Brace for Impact

Jules Karney
Jules Karney

The Clark catcher waits as the Mater East baserunner barrels down the line toward home.

Connecting with the Pitch

Donn Parris - Connecting with the pitch
Donn Parris

A University player connects with the pitch against Covina in the CIF Southern Section Division 5 softball quarterfinals in California

Leaping Catch

Tim Bourke - Leaping catch
Tim Bourke

Rock Canyon outfielder Own Stout makes a leaping catch in a Colorado high school baseball game.

Home Run Robbery

Ralph Thompson - Home run robbery
Ralph Thompson

Roseville outfielder reaches over the outfield fence to rob the East Union batter of a home run in the CIF Sac Joaquin Section Division 4 baseball semi-finals in California.

Mid-Air High Jump

Katie Cooke - Mid-air high jump
Katie Cooke

 Carlisle’s Emma Robinson competes in the high jump at the Raccoon River Conference Meet in Iowa.

Onto the Next Round!

Rudy Schmoke - Onto the next round!
Rudy Schmoke

Mount Carmel players celebrate their win over La Costa Canyon in the CIF San Diego baseball playoffs in California.

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MycKena Guerrero
MYCKENA GUERRERO

For the past eight years Myckena Guerrero has been working with great, talented individuals in the sports industry and beyond. Her goal is to show the world the authentic stories behind the helmets of their favorite athletes. Myckena graduated from California State University of Sacramento with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications. She has been honored to interview athletes from all levels and walks of life including Steph Curry, Jerome Bettis, Canelo Alvarez, Larry Fitzgerald, Bryce Young, DJ Uiagalelei Trevor Lawrence, Allyson Felix, and Abby Wombach.

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