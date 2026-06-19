Iowa High School Softball Stats: Leading Numbers From The Diamond

The Iowa high school softball season has already produced some incredible moments, and there are sure to be more to come as the season marches towards the state tournament at Rogers Park in Fort Dodge, Iowa.

For now, here are the top offensive and pitching numbers for state leaders.

The High School On SI Iowa State Top 25 Rankings feature teams for several of these players, as do the recently updated Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union class rankings .

Here are leaders as of June 17, 2026 for several major hitting and pitching categories. Stats are from those uploaded to the Bound website.

Iowa High School Softball Leaders

Home Runs

Kyla Schulte, Clear Creek-Amana, 15

Jordyn Kennedy, Ankeny Centennial, 14

Addie Abens, Dallas Center-Grimes, 13

Bri Blush, Dyersville Beckman Catholic, 11

Sophia Schlader, Waukee Northwest, 11

Runs Batted In

Ellie Doster, Fort Dodge, 48

Jordyn Kennedy, Ankeny Centennial, 47

Lily Delperdang, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 46

Kyla Schulte, Clear Creek-Amana, 45

Caycee Crawford, New Hampton, 43

Stolen Bases

Aubrey Leonard, Ogden, 44

McKenna Baker, West Monona, 44

Aubree Davis, Lewis Central, 35

Chloe Roling, Carlisle, 35

Lana Alley, Fremont-Mills, 32

Runs Scored

Bailey Moreau, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 45

Aubree Davis, Lewis Central, 40

Madison Johnette, Lewis Central, 38

Kandence Rings-Wegner, 37

Hope Alstott, Fort Dodge, 37

Hits

Bailey Moreau, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 44

Grace Christensen, Ogden, 40

Madison Johnette, Lewis Central, 39

Lily Delperdang, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 38

Taylor Schwenn, Clear Lake, 38

Doubles

Audrey Brown, Madrid, 16

Caycee Crawford, New Hampton, 15

Faith Shirbroun, St. Edmond, 15

Emma Woltz, Bettendorf, 14

Hayden Koutny, Linn-Mar, 13

Triples

Lucy Wischmeyer, Mount Vernon, 7

Avery DeHaan, Storm Lake, 6

Keely Williams, Louisa-Muscatine, 5

Olivia Ridgeway, North Mahaska, 5

Anna Luers, English Valleys, 5

Total Bases

Kyla Schulte, Clear Creek-Amana, 89

Aubree Davis, Lewis Central, 80

Layna DeMoss, Benton, 78

Bri Blush, Dyersville Beckman Catholic, 77

Jordyn Kennedy, Ankeny Centennial, 77

Pitching Wins

Jalee Jacobson, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 16

Joslyn Vogt, Sioux City North, 16

Grace Hoopes, Louisa-Muscatine, 15

Avery Wise, Central City, 15

Jersey Vail, Spencer, 14

Earned Run Average (min. 70 innings pitched)

Grace Pence, Albia, 0.15

Hayden Gookin, Mount Vernon, 0.48

Lily Knutson, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 0.62

Sophia Schlader, Waukee Northwest, 0.69

Kamri Groen, North Butler, 0.73

Strikeouts

Jenna Collins, Denver, 181

Avery Wise, Central City, 177

Grace Pence, Albia, 176

Rachel Eglseder, Edgewood-Colesburg, 170

Riah Boege, GMG, 162

Opponents Batting Average Against (min. 70 innings pitched)

Grace Pence, Albia, .073

Sophia Schlader, Waukee Northwest, 0.96

Hayden Gookin, Mount Vernon, .109

Lily Nibaur, Iowa City Regina Catholic, .112

Jersey Vail, Spencer, .136

Saves

Claire Vaske, Western Dubuque, 4

Kaylee Cleppe, Bettendorf, 3

Harper Wilcox, Lewis Central, 3

Lily Knutson, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 3

Addyson Maxwell, Central City, 3

Innings Pitched

Mayzie Surratt, Madrid, 119

Katie Wilcoxson, Ogden, 106.2

Avery Wise, Central City, 105.1

Kadee Batterson, North Fayette Valley, 105

Rachel Eglseder, Edgewood-Colesburg, 103.1