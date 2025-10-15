The best high school sports photos of September, 2025: Vote for your favorite!
High School On SI has a nationwide network of professional photographers highlighting the top events in high school sports. The best photos of September, 2025 feature some of the biggest plays and most memorable moments from around the country.
Photographed and compiled by High School On SI via the SBLive Pro Photographers Network, the collection includes images from sports such as football, volleyball, golf and girls and boys soccer.
Make sure to vote for your favorite image from among the photos featured below before the voting ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on Friday, October 24.
Below are the best of the best high school sports photos of September from High School On SI.
Mid-air wrestling match
Luke Moire, a senior wide receiver for Rancho Cotate, wrestles the ball away from a Redwood defender in a California high school football game.
Diving over a defender
Lakes senior Corey Irish dives forward in a Washington high school football game against Curtis.
Cobos keeps it in play
Frisco Centennial freshman Nadia Cobos lunges at the ball to keep it in play in a Texas high school volleyball game.
Leon's leaping catch
Windsor senior wide receiver Alonzo Leon makes a diving catch over a Matador defender in a California high school football game.
Vargas sacks the quarterback
De La Salle senior Bubba Vargas takes down the Serra quarterback to force a fumble in a California high school football game,
Buck makes the catch over the defender
San Ramon Valley’s Thomas Buck makes the catch as Soquel defensive back Maverick Muse attempts to break up the pass in a California high school football game.
Leaping header
St. John’s Vincent Plante heads the ball in the air while two Boston College High players look on.
Robinson focuses for the catch
Sumner wide receiver Taesean Robinson goes airborne as a Plant defender tries to disrupt the completion in a Florida high school football game.
Hackney's helmet flies off
Prosper quarterback Hayes Hackney loses his helmet against Little Elm in a Texas high school football game.
Sportsmanship
Pendleton Heights defensive tackle Jake Eldridge offers Guerin Catholic quarterback Quentin Klee a hand after a sack in an Indiana high school football game.
Curley fights through a facemask
Casa Grande’s Ronan Curley fights through a face mask by a Las Lomas defender in a California high school football game.
State pride
Madison Ridgeland Academy runs onto the field with Mississippi and American flags in a Mississippi high school football game.
Luyindula's slide tackle
Lebanon’s Francisco Luyindula flies in for a slide tackle against a Danville player in an Indiana high school soccer game.
Hillcrest player feels the hits
A Hillcrest player loses his helmet while getting tackled by West defenders in a Utah high school football game.
Wraparound shot
A golfer tees off in a Pennsylvania high school golf event.
Farmington running back leaps over defender
A Farmington running back dives past Har-Ber defenders in an Arkansas high school football game.
Focused on the dig
A Havelock player makes a dig in a North Carolina high school volleyball game.
Hurdling through traffic
A Dublin player hurdles over the Olentangy defense for a first down in an Ohio high school football game.
