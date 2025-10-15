High School

The best high school sports photos of September, 2025: Vote for your favorite!

Check out the most iconic high school sports images from around the country and cast your vote for your favorite photo!

Jack Butler

High School On SI has a nationwide network of professional photographers highlighting the top events in high school sports. The best photos of September, 2025 feature some of the biggest plays and most memorable moments from around the country.

Photographed and compiled by High School On SI via the SBLive Pro Photographers Network, the collection includes images from sports such as football, volleyball, golf and girls and boys soccer.

Below are the best of the best high school sports photos of September from High School On SI.

Mid-air wrestling match

Charles Chang

Luke Moire, a senior wide receiver for Rancho Cotate, wrestles the ball away from a Redwood defender in a California high school football game.

Diving over a defender

Dee Torres

Lakes senior Corey Irish dives forward in a Washington high school football game against Curtis.

Cobos keeps it in play

Michael Horbovetz

Frisco Centennial freshman Nadia Cobos lunges at the ball to keep it in play in a Texas high school volleyball game.

Leon's leaping catch

Greg Lannert

Windsor senior wide receiver Alonzo Leon makes a diving catch over a Matador defender in a California high school football game.

Vargas sacks the quarterback

James Regan

De La Salle senior Bubba Vargas takes down the Serra quarterback to force a fumble in a California high school football game,

Buck makes the catch over the defender

Raul Ebio

San Ramon Valley’s Thomas Buck makes the catch as Soquel defensive back Maverick Muse attempts to break up the pass in a California high school football game.

Leaping header

Brian Kelly

St. John’s Vincent Plante heads the ball in the air while two Boston College High players look on.

Robinson focuses for the catch

Francis Fedor

Sumner wide receiver Taesean Robinson goes airborne as a Plant defender tries to disrupt the completion in a Florida high school football game.

Hackney's helmet flies off

Robbie Rakestraw

Prosper quarterback Hayes Hackney loses his helmet against Little Elm in a Texas high school football game.

Sportsmanship

Don Money

Pendleton Heights defensive tackle Jake Eldridge offers Guerin Catholic quarterback Quentin Klee a hand after a sack in an Indiana high school football game.

Curley fights through a facemask

Jason Weed

Casa Grande’s Ronan Curley fights through a face mask by a Las Lomas defender in a California high school football game.

State pride

Bill Richardson

Madison Ridgeland Academy runs onto the field with Mississippi and American flags in a Mississippi high school football game.

Luyindula's slide tackle

Mitch Irving

Lebanon’s Francisco Luyindula flies in for a slide tackle against a Danville player in an Indiana high school soccer game.

Hillcrest player feels the hits

Dave Argyle

A Hillcrest player loses his helmet while getting tackled by West defenders in a Utah high school football game.

Wraparound shot

Bill Snook

A golfer tees off in a Pennsylvania high school golf event.

Farmington running back leaps over defender

Michael Woods

A Farmington running back dives past Har-Ber defenders in an Arkansas high school football game.

Focused on the dig

Carin Gosnell

A Havelock player makes a dig in a North Carolina high school volleyball game.

Hurdling through traffic

Kevin Bowyer

A Dublin player hurdles over the Olentangy defense for a first down in an Ohio high school football game.

