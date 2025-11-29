Madelyn Anderson of Rib Lake Voted High School on SI Wisconsin's Top Girls Athlete of the 2025 Fall Season
Congratulations to Rib Lake sophomore volleyball player Madelyn Anderson for being voted High School On SI Wisconsin's Top Girls Athlete of the 2025 Fall Season.
In the fan-voted poll (held Nov. 16-Nov. 23), consisting of 16 memorable individual performances throughout the state, the Rib Lake standout came out on top.
Anderson, a strong middle blocker, registered a team-high 11 kills as the third-seeded Rib Lake girls volleyball team defeated top-seeded Newman Catholic 24-26, 25-18, 25-19, 25-23 in the action-packed four-set WIAA Division 5 state championship match at the Resch Center on Nov. 8.
Anderson received 65% of the vote to claim top honors, Middleton sophomore state champion swimmer Jane Garlock finished second (18%), and Mukwonago senior state champion swimmer Ella Antoniewski took third (3%).
