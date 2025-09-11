Top 10 High School Football Moments of the Weekend
We bring you High School On SI's Top 10 Moments from the weekend. Every week we will dive into some of the best moments/news topics around high school football. Make sure to follow us on all our social platforms and feel free to nominate or let us know what or who you think deserves to be featured.
1. After Midnight in Texas
North Crowley (TX) vs. DeSoto (TX) was a highly anticipated matchup in the Lone Star state that turned into over a two hour lightening weather delay with a little over 7 minutes left in the third quarter. After play resumed It was after midnight in Texas when North Crowley's own Jayden Shaw said this is my house and ran it in to secure the panthers 36-27 win.
2. DJ Massey Ran Over Everybody
If you don't know the name DJ Massey well you do now. His touchdown where you see him running over everyone has gone viral. Massey is a kid from Sacramento that was in hopes of getting his name out and he did just that over the weekend. Watch the video below to see Massey in action.
3. PJ Silva has hands
Bishop Gorman's (NV) own class of 2028 defensive back PJ Silva has got some hands on him and is a leader on the Gaels defense. In three games Silva has been reading defenses like crazy and already has two pick-sixes. Watch the video below to see how PJ Silva does it.
4. JD was a sack Machine against Folsom (CA)
Class of 2026 defensive Lineman Jayden Hill of Mission Viejo (CA) couldn't be stopped when it came to getting his hands on Ryder Lyons this past weekend. Hill is being called the "Sack Machine," watch video below to see him getting active on the field.
5. Jerome Lundgren went OBJ on them
Class of 2027 Jerome Lundgren of Argonaut High School (CA) goes full on OBJ on them when his quarterback Jordan Caspary throws a dime to him. Watch the video below to see the clean catch made by Lundgren.
6. Isaiah Smith Goes Beast Mode
Isaiah Smith the class of 2027 running back out of Christ the King High School in New York has solidified himself this season as the leading rusher in the Big Apple. This past weekend Smith had 19 carries for 210 yards. Watch the video below to see Isaiah Smith go beast mode.
7. Grady Matcham kicks 60-yard field goal
You don't just see kickers winning games like Pittsburgh Steelers Chris Boswell. Grady Matcham out of Texas is putting high school kickers on the map too. Watch the video of 60-yard field goal.
8. The Scoop and Score
This is a play you have to see it to believe it. The scoop and score was an absolute vision and a smart football move. Watch the video below to see how it all went down.
9. Koa to Madden is that Duo
Sophomore standout quarterback Koa Malau'ulu has been throwing dimes for the braves but the dynamic duo everyone loves to see is the Koa and Madden show. During the national showdown between St. John Bosco and St. Frances Academy the word was reminded what this duo is all about.
10. Andale (KS) shutout El Dorado (KS) 104-0
Imagine playing a game where you lose 104-0 over the weekend. Andale (KS) did just that to El Dorado (KS). How is that even possible? Was there a mercy rule in place? The questions are being asked everywhere.