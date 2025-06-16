High School

Top 10 NBA Players Drafted Out of High School: From LeBron and Kobe to KG and T-Mac

Before the NBA’s one-and-done rule, elite high school talent went straight to the league—and made history. Here are the 10 greatest to ever make the leap without college

Sam Brown

Aug 28, 2007; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USA guard (10) Kobe Bryant and forward (6) LeBron James react on the bench as USA defeats Puerto Rico 117-78 in the second round of the 2007 FIBA Americas Championship at the Thomas and Mack Center. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Beginning in 2005, the NBA implemented the "one-and-done" rule, which requires all players to be at least 19 years old and one year removed from their high school graduation to be eligible for the NBA Draft.

The NBA’s One-and-Done Rule Changed Everything

That was not the case in 1975, or from 1995-2005 when NBA teams had the option to select players straight out of high school.

With the 2025 NBA Draft just a few weeks away, we decided to rank the top 10 players of all time who went straight from their high school gyms to center stage on an NBA court.

Before the Rule: High School Stars Who Jumped Straight to the NBA
Placement

Kobe Bryant. Career Averages: 25.0 PPG | 5.2 RPG | 4.7 APG. NBA Titles: 5 | ASG Selections: 18.

A young Kobe Bryant drives the lane in a training camp practice against Shaquille O'Neal
A young Kobe Bryant drives the lane in a training camp practice against Shaquille O'Neal at College of the Desert sometime during the late 1990s / The Desert Sun via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Kobe Bryant: The High School Legend Who Became an Icon

After being recognized as the top high school basketball player in the nation while at Lower Merion High School in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, Kobe Bryant was selected by the Charlotte Hornets with the 13th overall pick in the 1996 NBA Draft before being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers for Vlade Divac.

Needless to say, the Lakers got the better end of the deal. Kobe played for 20 seasons, all with the Lakers, winning five NBA titles and two NBA Finals MVPs in the process. He was also named the league MVP in 2008 and was selected to the NBA All-Defensive First Team nine times.

LeBron James. Career Averages: 27.0 PPG | 7.5 RPG | 7.4 APG. NBA Titles: 4 | ASG Selections: 21.

LeBron James, Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade with the Miami Heat in 2010
LeBron James, Chris Bosh, Dwyane Wade and Joel Anthony during a break in the action from the game against the Dallas Mavericks on November 27, 2010. / Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

LeBron James: The Most Hyped Prospect of All Time

Arguably the most hyped draft pick of all time, LeBron James was taken by his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft, after a fabled high school career at Akron, Ohio's St. Vincent-St. Mary High School. James would return to Cleveland and help the Cavaliers win their first-ever NBA title in 2016, but not before he took his talents to Miami and led the Heat to two NBA titles alongside Dwayne Wade and Chris Bosh.

LeBron left Cleveland again in 2018, this time to join the Lakers, whom he led to another NBA title in 2020. On February 7, 2023, he passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's all-time leading scorer. He has been named the league MVP four times.

Kevin Garnett. Career Averages: 17.8 PPG | 10.0 RPG | 3.7 APG. NBA Titles: 1 | ASG Selections: 15.

Kevin Garnett was drafted straight out of high school by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 1995.
Kevin Garnett was drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 1995 and played there until 2007. After a successful run with the Boston Celtics where he won his lone NBA title, he briefly played for the Brooklyn Nets before returning home to Minnesota where he ended his 21-year career. / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Kevin Garnett: The Pioneer Who Made It Cool Again

On the heels of being named a McDonald's All-American and the national high school player of the year, for his work at Chicago's Farragut Career Academy, Kevin Garnett was selected fifth overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 1995 NBA Draft. He played for the T-Wolves until 2007, leading them to eight consecutive playoff appearances, including in 2004 when he took them all the way to the Western Conference Finals and won the NBA MVP Award.

In 2007, KG was traded to the Boston Celtics, where he won the Defensive Player of the Year Award and his lone NBA championship in 2008. He was a nine-time All-NBA Defensive First Team selection and led the league in rebounds four times over the course of his career.

The Best of the Rest: Stars Who Took the Direct Route

Dwight Howard. Career Averages: 15.7 PPG | 11.8 RPG | 1.8 BPG. NBA Titles: 1 | ASG Selections: 8.

Dwight Howard was drafted straight out of high school when he was selected first overall by the Orlando Magic in 2005
Orlando Magic center Dwight Howard (12) receives congratulations from shooting guard Jason Richardson (23) and small forward Hedo Turkoglu (15) during his first stint with the Orlando Magic. / Kim Klement-Imagn Images

Following in the footsteps of his idol KG, Dwight Howard was drafted straight out of Southwest Atlanta Christian Academy in 2004 when he was selected with the first overall pick by the Orlando Magic. He averaged 12 points and 10 rebounds in his rookie season, making him the youngest player in NBA history to average a double-double in a season, and became the first player in league history to play all 82 games in a regular season after being drafted straight out of high school.

Howard played for seven different teams over the course of his 18-year career, winning the DPOY Award three times, leading the NBA in rebounds five times, and registering a league-high number of blocks twice. He was a member of the NBA Champion Lakers in 2020.

Tracy McGrady. Career Averages: 19.6 PPG | 5.6 RPG | 4.4 APG. 7x NBA All-Star.

Tracy McGrady was drafted straight out of high school by the Toronto Raptors in 1997.
Houston Rockets guard (1) Tracy McGrady against the Phoenix Suns at the US Airways Center. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Tracy McGrady was selected ninth overall by the Toronto Raptors in the 1997 NBA Draft after a stellar senior season at Mount Zion Christian Academy, in North Carolina, that saw him named a McDonald's All-American, the USA Today High School Basketball Player of the Year, and the Associated Press's North Carolina Mr. Basketball.

T-Mac played for the Raptors, Magic, Rockets, Knicks, Pistons, Hawks and Spurs in 15 15-year career. He was named an NBA All-Star every year from 2001-2007, and he was the NBA scoring champion in back-to-back seasons (2003, 2004).

Jermaine O'Neal. Career Averages: 13.2 PPG | 7.2 RPG | 1.8 BPG. 6x NBA All-Star.

Jermaine O'Neal was just 17 years old when he was drafted by the Portland Trail Blazers straight out of high school.
Golden State Warriors center Jermaine O'Neal (7) controls the basketball against Los Angeles Clippers forward Glen Davis (0) during the second quarter in game four of the first round of the 2014 NBA Playoffs at Oracle Arena. The Warriors defeated the Clippers 118-97. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Jermaine O'Neal averaged 22.4 points, 12.4 rebounds and 5.2 blocks his senior season at Eau Claire High School in South Carolina, which led to the Portland Trail Blazers selecting him 17th overall in the 1996 NBA Draft when he was just 17 years old. O'Neal made his debut at 18, and at the time, he was the youngest player to ever play in an NBA game.

He played for seven different teams over the course of his 18-year NBA career and was named an NBA All-Star six consecutive times from 2002 to 2007. O'Neal finished third in the 2003-04 MVP race when he helped lead the Pacers to a league-best 61-21 record.

Amar'e Stoudemire. Career Averages: 18.9 PPG | 7.8 RPG | 1.2 BPG. 6x NBA All-Star.

Amar'e Stoudemire was selected by the Phoenix Suns straight out of high school in the 2002 NBA Draft.
Amar'e Stoudemire, Steve Nash and Shawn Marion are among the best first-round picks in Suns history. Stoudemire was selected straight out of high school in the 2002 NBA Draft. / azcentral sports via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Amar'e Stoudemire played for three different schools but eventually graduated from Cypress Creek High School in Orlando before being taken ninth overall by the Phoenix Suns in 2002. He had an immediate impact for the Suns, taking home the 2003 NBA Rookie of the Year Award with averages of 13.5 points and 8.8 rebounds per game.

The six-time All-Star also played for the Knicks, Mavericks and Heat during his 14-year career, making the All NBA First-Team once (2007) and earning All NBA Second-Team honors four times.

Tyson Chandler. Career Averages: 8.2 PPG | 9.0 RPG | 1.2 BPG. NBA Titles: 1 | ASG Selections: 1.

Tyson Chandler was drafted by the Los Angeles Clippers straight out of high school. He won an NBA title in 2011 with Dallas.
Dallas Mavericks center Tyson Chandler (6) reacts in the second quarter against the Houston Rockets in game three of the first round of the NBA Playoffs at American Airlines Center. / Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

Taken second overall by the Clippers in the 2001 NBA Draft, out of California's Dominguez High School, Tyson Chandler was immediately traded to the Chicago Bulls for former No. 1 overall pick Elton Brand.

He played for eight teams over the course of 19 years, winning an NBA title with the Mavericks in 2011 and the Defensive Player of the Year Award with the Knicks in 2012.

Andrew Bynum. Career Averages: 11.5 PPG | 7.7 RPG | 1.6 BPG. NBA Titles: 2 | ASG Selections: 1.

Andre Bynum was drafted straight out of high school when he was taken 10th overall by the Lakers in the 2005 NBA Draft.
Los Angeles Lakers center Andrew Bynum (17) attempts a basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game three of the Western Conference semifinals of the 2012 NBA Playoffs at Staples Center. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Drafted 10th overall by the Lakers in the 2005 NBA Draft, Andrew Bynum decided to forgo college after graduating from St. Joseph High School in New Jersey, where he averaged 22.4 points, 16.8 rebounds and 5.3 blocks per game his senior season.

Bynum played for the Lakers in their season opener just six days after his 18th birthday, which made him the youngest player to ever play in an NBA game. While he never quite lived up to the hype he received straight out of high school, he did help the Lakers win two titles (2009, 2010) and was named an NBA All-Star in 2012.

Rashard Lewis. Career Averages: 14.9 PPG | 5.2 RPG | 1.1 SPG. NBA Titles: 1 | ASG Selections: 2.

Rashard Lewis was drafted by the Seattle SuperSonics straight out of high school in 1999.
Miami Heat power forward Rashard Lewis (9) intercepts a pass during a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Rashard Lewis was drafted by the Seattle SuperSonics (now the Oklahoma City Thunder) with the 32nd overall pick in the 1998 NBA Draft, out of Alief Elsik High in Houston. On March 13, 2007, Lewis passed Gary Payton for the most three-pointers made in SuperSonics' franchise history.

After Seattle, he played for the Orlando Magic and Washington Wizards before ending his career with the Miami Heat, where he won his lone NBA Championship in 2013.

The Future of High School-to-NBA Prospects

Who knows if and when we'll ever see another era where high school stars skip college basketball and go directly to the NBA, although the idea of lowering the draft eligible age comes up nearly every year. However, entities such as G-League Ignite and Overtime Elite, where high school players are virtually playing as professionals, not to mention every evolving NIL pathways could affect future draft trends.

Sam Brown
SAM BROWN

Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.  

