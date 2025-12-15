Top 25 National Girls High School Basketball Rankings - Dec. 15, 2025
The 2025–26 high school basketball season has not disappointed. This past week we saw the No. 1 and 2 teams play head-to-head. The Top 5 saw significant movement and teams such as Incarnate Word, Bullis, and St. Frances have momentum.
Several teams on this list face elite competition this week. Holiday tournaments in Phoenix, Las Vegas, and the Bahamas will feature many of the best programs in the country.
Here’s the full national Top 25 — including who teams play next, analysis, and stats of star players.
Several teams made significant jumps following statement wins and high-profile matchups. Bullis and Archbishop Mitty headline a week that could reshape the Top 10 before Christmas.
- Bullis (+6): Bullis was the biggest riser of the week after defeating IMG Academy.
- Archbishop Mitty (+3): Mitty rises after taking care of business and benefiting from movement ahead of them in the rankings.
December is shaping up to be the most volatile month of the season. With the Nike Tournament of Champions and multiple matchups in the Bahamas looming, these rankings won’t stay still for long.
Several teams on the bubble are one win away from breaking into the Top 25 — and a few ranked squads are one loss away from sliding.
1. Long Island Lutheran (Brookville, NY) (4-0)
Previous Rank: 1
Next Up: Waldorf (NY)
Outlook: Luhi proved exactly why we have them ranked No. 1 in the country following their game with Bishop McNamara. They won 63-56 behind elite guard play. 4-star Savvy Swords was excellent, scoring 22 points in the game.
2. Ontario Christian (Ontario, CA) (11-0)
Previous Rank: 4
Next Up: Riverdale Ridge (CO)
Outlook: The Knights are simply dominating local competition. There’s a possibility this ends up being the best team in the country when it’s all said and done. 5-star Kaleena Smith is the most heavily recruited prospect in the country.
3. Johnston (Des Moines, IA) (5-0)
Previous Rank: 3
Next Up: Dowling Catholic (IA)
Outlook: Johnston made easy work of their games this week. 5-star guard Jenica Lewis has been among the best players in the country this season.
4. Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, CA) (6-0)
Previous Rank: 7
Next Up: Bartlett (TN)
Outlook: The Monarchs are a top team in California. They’ll have a chance to compete against some of the best teams in the country at the Nike Tournament of Champions in Phoenix this week. They go as McKenna Woliczko goes. The 5-star Iowa commit is a mismatch for most teams.
5. Incarnate Word (St. Louis, MO) (4-0)
Previous Rank: 8
Next Up: Sierra Canyon (CA)
Outlook: This is the part of the season where everything heats up for the Red Knights. Their first game in the Bahamas will be against Sierra Canyon (CA). 6-foot-3 senior Nevaeh Lucious looks like a potential steal for Missouri State.
6. IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL) (9-1)
Previous Rank: 5
Next Up: Hoopfest in Paradise
Outlook: IMG Academy was well on their way to a perfect start before their Bahamas trip. Bullis had other plans. The Crusaders lost to the talented team out of Maryland 43-37.
7. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, CA) (6-1)
Previous Rank: 9
Next Up: Incarnate Word (MO)
Outlook: Sierra Canyon was on cruise control defeating Rancho Christian 89-62 before their trip to Nassau, Bahamas this week.
8. Bishop McNamara (Forestville, MD) (3-2)
Previous Rank: 2
Next Up: Nike Tournament of Champions
Outlook: The Mustangs were tested in a big way this past week. Losses to St. Frances (MD) and Long Island Lutheran (NY) were followed up with wins vs. Bishop Gorman (NV) and Albertus Magnus (NY).
9. Dowling Catholic (Des Moines, IA) (4-0)
Previous Rank: 10
Next Up: Johnston (IA)
Outlook: Dowling Catholic will look to do something they didn’t do last year and that’s defeat Johnston this Tuesday night. A win Tuesday would potentially vault the Maroons into the Top 5 nationally. This team has an incredibly high ceiling.
10. Hopkins (Minneapolis, MN) (6-1)
Previous Rank: 11
Next Up: Duluth Marshall (MN)
Outlook: Hopkins is the best team in Minnesota until proven otherwise. The past week included dominant wins over Marshall and Como Park.
Games to Watch This Week
Johnston vs. Dowling Catholic: The two best teams in Iowa are set to face off in a much-anticipated matchups.
Incarnate Word vs. Sierra Canyon: A headliner matchup between two powerhouse programs from their respective states. A win here likely pushes the victor well into Top 5 territory before Christmas.
Mater Dei vs. Centennial: One ranked team vs. a team on the bubble. A classic Los Angeles vs. Las Vegas battle in the desert.
11. Princess Anne (Virginia Beach, VA) (5-0)
Previous Rank: 12
Next Up: Ocean Lakes (VA)
Outlook: This team is a well-oiled machine. They dominate games on the defensive end. A big reason why is the play of 5-star Micah Ojo and 4-star East Carolina signee Tristan Rickenbacker.
12. Westtown School (West Chester, PA) (5-0)
Previous Rank: 13
Next Up: Neumann-Goretti (PA)
Outlook: Westtown will be tested by a very talented Neumann-Goretti team this week. So far this looks like one of the best teams in the country. They have talent at all levels including Ohio State signee Atlee Vanesko.
13. Etiwanda (Rancho Cucamonga, CA) (5-1)
Previous Rank: 6
Next Up: Timpanogos (UT)
Outlook: Etiwanda lost a surprising game to Democracy Prep. They’ll look to regroup before heading to The Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas before the holidays.
14. Montverde (Monteverde, FL) (7-1)
Previous Rank: 14
Next Up: Page (TN)
Outlook: Montverde will be a team who has a chance to rise over the course of this season. They’re getting better each game. Florida State recruit Missy Odom can do it all at 6’2. She’s a dynamic talent in the frontcourt.
15. Bradley Central (Cleveland, TN) (7-0)
Previous Rank: 15
Next Up: Riverdale (TN)
Outlook: Everything is going well for the best team in Tennessee. They have high expectations and want to repeat as champions. A perfect season wouldn't surprise people in the Volunteer state.
16. Bullis (Potomac, MD) (4-1)
Previous Rank: 22
Next Up: Georgetown Day (DC)
Outlook: Bullis is a major riser during this update. They earned a signature win over IMG Academy. 5-star Ivanna Wilson-Manyacka leads the team in points, rebounds, steals, and blocks. A dominant force on the wing.
17. Providence Academy (Plymouth, MN) (5-1)
Previous Rank: 16
Next Up: Wauwatosa (MN)
Outlook: The Lions are one of the best offensive teams on this list after scoring 108, 103, and 98 points. They play fast and shoot threes as well as anyone. Maddyn Greenway is averaging 32.2 PPG. The 5-star Kentucky signee will be a fan favorite in Lexington.
18. Minnetonka (Minnetonka, MN) (8-0)
Previous Rank: 17
Next Up: Waconia (MN)
Outlook: Wins over Chaska and Moorhead highlighted last week's slate of games. Minnetonka will have chances to prove themselves vs. Hopkins and Maple Grove later in the season. Those two games will be key.
19. DME Academy (Daytona Beach, FL) (10-0)
Previous Rank: 19
Next Up: Windermere Prep (FL)
Outlook: DME continues to dominate being one of the first teams to reach ten wins on the season. 4-star Indiana-bound Gigi Battle is a dominant player for this team. Her brother Tyus had a stint in the NBA after his career with Syracuse.
20. Mater Dei (Anaheim, CA) (7-0)
Previous Rank: 20
Next Up: Centennial (NV)
Outlook: The Monarchs dominated San Clemente securing their seventh win of the season. This is a senior heavy team with experience.
21. St. Frances (Baltimore, MD) (6-0)
Previous Rank: Unranked
Next Up: Pallotti (MD)
Outlook: From unranked to 21st in the country. The Panthers defeated Bishop McNamara who were ranked 2nd in the country at the time. They’re also 6-0 on the season. These next few weeks will determine their true ceiling long-term.
22. St. John's (Washington, DC) (5-2)
Previous Rank: 21
Next Up: Elizabeth Seton (MD)
Outlook: The Roadrunners are a difficult team to rank. They have a quality win over nationally ranked Bullis (MD) but suffered two losses to Long Island Lutheran (NY) and Montverde (FL). Playing a challenging schedule shows that they have confidence in their team. This is one of the best programs on the east coast.
23. Bishop Ireton (Arlington, VA) (6-1)
Previous Rank: 24
Next Up: Ben L. Smith (NC)
Outlook: This next game vs. a 5-0 Ben L. Smith team will not be easy. Bishop Ireton is coming off a 73-62 win vs. Potomac School.
24. Hoover (Hoover, AL) (10-1)
Previous Rank: Unranked
Next Up: Hazel Green (AL)
Outlook: The Buccaneers are a new addition this week. They’re the best team in Alabama and play an exciting style of basketball. At the guard spot and leading the way is 4-star Middle Tennessee recruit Aaliyah Blanchard.
25. Sidwell Friends (Washington, DC) (3-1)
Previous Rank: 18
Next Up: Upper Dublin (PA)
Outlook: The Quakers drop slightly after an overtime loss to Paul VI (VA). Senior guard Autumn Fleary leads the team in scoring at 25.0 PPG.
On the bubble: Monsignor Scanlan (NY), Centennial (NV), Red Bank Catholic (NJ), Spire (OH), and Lawrence Central (IN).