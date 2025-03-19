Top 25 national high school girls basketball rankings: Montverde's national-title run comes down to final weekend
As the 2024-25 high school girls basketball season winds down in state playoffs, the final chapter for national championship contenders is how the postseason national invitational tournaments pan out - and High School On SI is paying close attention.
And No. 1 Montverde Academy of Florida will be in the middle of it.
The Eagles are one of four programs participating in the Chipotle Nationals, which take place April 4-5 in Fishers, Indiana.
If the three-time defending tournament champions get by Faith Family of Texas, then defeat the IMG Academy-Westtown winner in the finals, they will wrap up a national championship.
If Montverde Academy is upended, will it be Bishop McNamara, reigning national champion Etiwanda or someone else that leaves the best argument for being crowned the new national champion?
SBLive/High School On SI's girls basketball rankings will highlight teams affiliated with the state high school athletic association in the state in which it resides, or those allowed to play affiliate high schools in their home state as well as some of the country's top prep schools and basketball academies.
Find the complete breakdown of the latest SBLive/High School On SI Power 25 national girls basketball rankings below.
---
TOP 25 NATIONAL GIRLS BASKETBALL RANKINGS
1. Montverde Academy (Fla.)
2024-25 record: 25-1
Very much like two seasons ago when the Eagles needed to sweep the Chipotle Nationals field to hold off Etiwanda for a national championship.
2. Bishop McNamara (Md.)
2024-25 record: 29-1
Won fourth WCAC Championship in late February with title-game win over Bishop Ireton, and then back-to-back MPSSBT titles in March. Has 12 wins over top-40 programs this winter.
3. Etiwanda (Calif.)
2024-25 record: 28-5
Once Eagles got healthy, they soared. Three-time defending CIF Open Division champions stay behind Bishop McNamara because of early-playoff loss to Ontario Christian.
4. Ontario Christian (Calif.)
2024-25 record: 30-2
Won two of three games from Etiwanda. Split with Archbishop Mitty. And yet, loss to Eagles in CIF SoCal Open Division finals is likely going to prevent them from winning it all.
5. Morris Catholic (NJ)
2024-25 record: 28-0
Three consecutive New Jersey Parochial Class B championships is icing on cake during historic season. But is it enough to claim a national title? Convincing wins at "The Throne" would help.
6. Bradley Central (Tenn.)
2024-25 record: 36-1
Junior 2,000-point scorer Kimora Fields and company of eight seniors rolled to third Tennessee Class 4A championship in a row, and still have chance to move into top five.
7. Mater Dei (Calif.)
2024-25 record: 29-4
Still only squad to hand No. 2 Bishop McNamara a loss. And all of Monarchs' four losses have come to fellow California powers - Etiwanda (twice in CIF playoffs), Ontario Christian and full-strength Mitty.
8. IMG Academy (Fla.)
2024-25 record: 17-4
Ascenders look part of national contenders. By and large, they play the part in a lot of close games. Yet, their biggest win was over short-handed Long Island Lutheran squad. Chipotle Nationals entrant.
9. Princess Anne (Va.)
2024-25 record: 28-0
Biggest movers in these rankings, moving up five spots. Why? Even though their schedule hasn't been daunting, they've had one single-digit victory - and 16 wins by 40 or more points.
10. Sierra Canyon (Calif.)
2024-25 record: 28-3
Two respectable losses to Ontario Christian, including one in overtime to end season, pushed Trailblazers down to outskirts of top 10, which is where they belong.
11. Johnston (Iowa)
2024-25 record: 26-0
All the Dragons do is win games in a basketball-crazy state. Defeated Dowling Catholic a third time (55-44) for back-to-back Iowa Class 5A titles, and is now on a 52-game winning streak.
12. Sidwell Friends (DC)
2024-25 record: 27-3
After losses to Bullis in January and February, Quakers got on late-season roll by winning final eight games - with wins over Long Island Lutheran, Bullis and St. John's for DCSAA title.
13. Clackamas (Ore.)
2024-25 record: 32-3
Brutal ending to historic season as Cavaliers blew 19-point lead in second half, and lost to Tualatin in Oregon Class 6A championship game. Clackamas saw a 30-game winning streak end.
14. Archbishop Mitty (Calif.)
2024-25 record: 27-4
Some call this one of Sue Phillips' best coaching jobs after losing star McKenna Woliczko (knee) in January. Repeated as CIF NorCal Open Division champions, losing to Etiwanda in state finals.
15. Westtown (Pa.)
2024-25 record: 27-3
Captured fourth consecutive PAISAA championship in convincing fashion, defeating Friends' Central School, 71-47 - and could jump into top 10 with Chipotle Nationals run in April.
16. Hamilton Southeastern (Ind.)
2024-25 record: 27-1
Suffered only loss in upset to Warsaw in Indiana Class 4A semifinals after blowing fourth-quarter lead. Maya Makalusky finished career with 1,933 points, averaging 22.1 ppg as a senior.
17. Putnam City North (Okla.)
2024-25 record: 29-1
After Panthers evened score with rival Norman (44-42) in early February, they didn't have a close game the rest of season, including 65-48 win over Mustang for first Class 6A championship.
18. Bishop Ireton (Va.)
2024-25 record: 28-6
Closed stellar season with back-to-back Virginia state championships as Nyla Brooks was named Gatorade state player of the year. Should be in hunt for "The Throne" title this week, too.
19. Incarnate Word Academy (Mo.)
2024-25 record: 25-2
Red Knights back on march toward fifth consecutive Missouri state championship, playing in this week's final four. Don't bet against them.
20. Ridgeline (Utah)
2024-25 record: 28-0
Duke signee Emilee Skinner and Nebraska signee Olivia Hamlin lead undefeated three-peat bid as Utah Class 4A champions - and Skinners notches back-to-back Gatorade state player of year nod.
21. W.E. Boswell (Texas)
2024-25 record: 39-2
Whirlwind of drama and uncertainly in talent-rich state concluded with one of best feel-good stories in the country - Pioneers' run to first-ever Texas state championship as Class 6A winners.
22. Clovis West (Calif.)
2024-25 record: 33-1
Had powerhouse Archbishop Mitty on ropes in CIF NorCal Open Division finals before losing late lead, ending 33-game winning streak and one of school's most remarkable seasons.
23. Lawrence Central (Ind.)
2024-25 record: 22-2
In early February, saw bid to repeat as state champion end by losing to Lawrence North (47-42) in Class 4A Sectional 10 finals - a team it defeated three weeks earlier by 22 points.
24. Long Island Lutheran (NY)
2024-25 record: 18-5
Stayed in top 25 despite rash of impact injuries. All of team's losses were to top-50 programs nationally. With no seniors, this should be a serious national contender in 2026.
25. River Ridge (Ga.)
2024-25 record: 31-1
While most eyes nationally were on Hebron Christian and even Langston Hughes, it was the Knights who won back-to-back Georgia state titles. Senior group went 112-13 during careers.
---
BUBBLE
Bullis (Md.)
Cypress Springs (Texas)
DME Academy (Fla.)
Duncanville (Texas)
Grandview (Colo.)
Langston Hughes (Ga.)
Legion Prep (Texas)
Lyons (Ill.)
Monterey (Texas)
Paul VI (NJ)
Providence Academy (Minn.)
Purcell Marian (Ohio)
Sacred Heart (Ky.)
St. John's (Washington, DC)
Tualatin (Ore.)
Winston Salem Christian National (NC)
Winter Haven (Fla.)
---